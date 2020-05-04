Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 12:05:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

 
 
04/05/2020    10:21 GMT+7

Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Among the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities in the country, 18 reopened all schools on May 4, and more than 30 others that have welcomed students between the sixth and 12th grades back since late April now continue to reopen kindergartens and primary schools.

Meanwhile, more than 10 localities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, will resume operations of primary schools and kindergartens later.

In HCM City, more than 150,000 ninth and 12th graders returned to school for the first time since the Lunar New Year holiday.

Most of local schools made use of the National Reunification Day and May Day holiday from April 30 to May 3 to disinfect classrooms and their campuses, prepare face masks for students, and install more hand wash basins. Many schools rearranged desks while others had to consider dividing classes into smaller ones to ensure the safe distance of one metre among students.

In Hanoi, about 700,000 junior and senior high schools and establishments of continuing education were reopened on May 4.

Aside from disinfection, a number of schools also changed the timetable of classes and continued with teaching via the internet and television.

However, many schools that have reopened since late April said they are facing difficulties in keeping the minimum distance of one metre among students due to the shortage of teachers and classrooms.

The Ministry of Education and Training recently issued 15 criteria for ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control at educational establishments. Any schools that are unable to meet more than seven criteria will be assessed as unsafe and not allowed to operate.

Over the last three months, schools across Vietnam have provided teaching via the internet and television.

More than 22 million students nationwide had just finished the 20th week of the 2019-2020 academic year when schools had to closed down almost immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school year was rescheduled to finish before July 15, one and a half months later than usual.

 

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Students in Viet Duc high school in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi are back to school on May 4 morning (Photo: VNA)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break


Body temperature of all teachers and students are measured before they enter the school (Photo: VNA)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break



Students from Viet Duc high school are under temperature measurement before entering the school (Photo: VNA)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break



All teachers and students are required to go under body temperature measurement before entering the school (Photo: VNA)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break


Students in Viet Duc high school in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi are back to school on May 4 morning (Photo: VNA)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Students in all secondary and high schools in Hanoi are back to school after coronavirus closures (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

All students in My Dinh 1 secondary school undergo body temperature measurement before they enter classes (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Body temperature of all students in My Dinh 1 secondary school are carefully measured before they enter classes (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Body temperature measurement is applied to all students, teachers and school staff (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Students are required to keep a safety distance among one another while their body temperature is measured as recommended by the Ministry of Health (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Students are asked to wash their hands before entering their classes (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break


After stepping out from school bus, students from Marie Curie school undergo body temperature measurement before entering school (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

All teachers from Marie Curie school stand at school gate to greet students on May 5 morning after a long coronavirus closure (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

To celebrate the first day back to school, each student in Marie Curie school is presented with a small gift from their teachers (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

To celebrate the first day back to school, each student in Marie Curie school is presented with a small gift from their teachers (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Marie Curie school headmaster Nguyen Xuan Khang says he had a sleepless night as he was so excited to welcome his students in the morning (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

From May 1 to 3, staff of Marie Curie school joined hands to clean up and disinfect the school. They also prepared 10,000 masks for students on their first day back to school (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Hand sanitiser is well equipped in each class and in school yard so that students can wash their hands regularly (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

During three months off due to COVID-19, students still studied online so now they are confident when being back to school (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Students are asked to keep a safe distance among one another when having meals in the school canteen (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

‘We have prepared all necessary safety measures, including compulsory body temperature measurement for all students, and desk rearrangement in class. We also have a room for quarantine in case a student show symptoms of the disease’, says headmaster of Marie Curie school Nguyen Xuan Khang (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Nguyen Hoang Viet, a student in 7th grade tells reporter that his parents have bought him a protective face shield to wear in class and asked him not to gather in crowds when finishing school (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

Teachers in Marie Curie spend the first school session on May 4 to inform students of necessary safety measures when in school (Photo: Minh Son/Vietnam+)

 
 

Other News

.
A mobile hospital at sea
A mobile hospital at sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  2 giờ trước 

Ship Khanh Hoa 01, coded HQ-561, is a mobile hospital at sea which helps fishermen in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district keep their peace of mind and work on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

Trang An landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays
Trang An landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

With National Reunification day taking place on April 30 followed by International Labour Day on May 1, tourists have been enjoying the public holidays by heading to the Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh.

Unique festivals in Southwestern region
Unique festivals in Southwestern region
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

The Southwestern region in Vietnam is well-known for a number of typical traditional festivals, including Sene Dolta, Ok Om Bok and Chol Chnam Thmay.

Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

Visiting Son Tra Peninsula these days, holidaymakers have the chance to see with their own eyes the everyday life of grey-shanked douc langurs – one of the world’s critically endangered primates.

Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

Located at the Cuc Phuong National Park, the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre is home to 1,700 individuals representing Vietnam's 22 native and rare species.

Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease
Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

A large number of tourists have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the northern province of Thanh Hoa for the holiday after the social distancing rules for virus prevention are relaxed.

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam
National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

A solemn flag raising ceremony was held on April 30 in Ba Dinh square in Hanoi to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2020).

Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

On the side of the Day river, Du Xa Thuong village in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district is home to a famous traditional martial art, Thien Mon Dao, which first appeared during the dynasty of King Dinh Tien Hoang (968-979).

A village with fairy scenes
A village with fairy scenes
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

Home to century-old houses surrounded by mossy rock fences, Loc Yen village in Quang Nam central province is called the land of fairies.

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
PHOTOSicon  30/04/2020 

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).

Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening
Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Commercial hubs based in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City appear generally deserted following the decision by local authorities to allow them to re-open after the easing of social distancing came into place from April 23.

A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Located within the immense forest and mountain area in Ha Tinh and holding a poetic and peaceful beauty, Ke Go Lake has been long established as an ecotourism destination that attracts many tourists from near and far.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

COVID-19: Post-restriction night markets open again in Hanoi
COVID-19: Post-restriction night markets open again in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Life has been injected back into night markets throughout the capital city following the decision by authorities in Hanoi to ease social distancing from April 23.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.

Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 