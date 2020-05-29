Most visitors who have been to Paradise cave, located in Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, are only allowed to explore just the first 1km into this cave along a wooden staircase and boardwalk under bright lights.
Very few, however, know that there is the unique experience of going 7km deeper into the cave for adventurous cavers.
A tour guide provides tourists with basic information about the trip (Photo: VNA)
Each caver is provided with a personal forehead flashlight (Photo: VNA)
Tourists admire the beauty of the Paradise cave (Photo: VNA)
Droplets of water fall from the ceiling (Photo: VNA)
Going deeper into the cave, tourists see more diverse and unique stalactites (Photo: VNA)
|The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
Tourists explore the Paradise cave (Photo: VNA)
|The experience of being 7km deep in Paradise cave
Beautiful space inside the cave (Photo: VNA)
A small stream of clear water inside the cave (Photo: VNA)
Massive stalactites inside the cave (Photo: VNA)
Tourists take photos of stalactities (Photo: VNA)
Skylight - the final stop of the 7km deep trail in Paradise cave (Photo: VNA)
VNP
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code