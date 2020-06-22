Thousands enthusiastic about Yoga Day in Ha Long

Up to 3,000 yogis took part in a co-performance in Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 21 to celebrate the sixth International Yoga Day.

The Embassy of India in collaboration with Quang Ninh authorities organised the sixth International Yoga Day with the theme of “Yoga from Home”, at Square 30/10 in Ha Long City

Approximately 3,000 people from various yoga clubs throughout the country and abroad join in the event. Nguyen Van Thang, chairman of the Quang Ninh People’s Committee, presents souvenir flags to the representatives of participating yoga clubs.

The Indian ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma says that he is delighted to see how popular yoga has become in Vietnam, especially with the country being able to successfully host a large-scale yoga performance amid fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ambassador Verma notes how the massive yoga event proves the country’s achievements in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, adding that yoga is one of the things that can help to boost diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India.

Nguyen Thu Thuy, Miss Vietnam 1994, takes to the stage to give a yoga demonstration.

Practicing yoga not only improves people’s health, but can also help to create a positive lifestyle and mindset for many people.

The yoga event attracts participants of all ages.

A wide range of activities are held to mark the occasion, including yoga practice on the beach in Cam Pha, yoga performances by practitioners in Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, and Non La, a local type of conical hat, on Tuan Mai beach, and the “Vietnam Yoga – Connecting Vietnamese spirit” programme held at Yen Tu historical and tourist site in Uong Bi.

The United Nations General Assembly originally designated June 21 as International Yoga Day back in 2015. To commemorate the occasion, yoga events are being held nationwide in Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen, and Thanh Hoa provinces from June 21 to June 28.

VOV