Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 15:03:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Thousands enthusiastic about Yoga Day in Ha Long

 
 
23/06/2020    14:46 GMT+7

Up to 3,000 yogis took part in a co-performance in Ha Long City in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 21 to celebrate the sixth International Yoga Day.

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 1

The Embassy of India in collaboration with Quang Ninh authorities organised the sixth International Yoga Day with the theme of “Yoga from Home”, at Square 30/10 in Ha Long City

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 2

Approximately 3,000 people from various yoga clubs throughout the country and abroad join in the event. Nguyen Van Thang, chairman of the Quang Ninh People’s Committee, presents souvenir flags to the representatives of participating yoga clubs.

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 3

The Indian ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma says that he is delighted to see how popular yoga has become in Vietnam, especially with the country being able to successfully host a large-scale yoga performance amid fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 4

Ambassador Verma notes how the massive yoga event proves the country’s achievements in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, adding that yoga is one of the things that can help to boost diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India.

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 5

Nguyen Thu Thuy, Miss Vietnam 1994, takes to the stage to give a yoga demonstration.

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 6

Practicing yoga not only improves people’s health, but can also help to create a positive lifestyle and mindset for many people.

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 7
 

The yoga event attracts participants of all ages.

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 8

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 9

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 10

A wide range of activities are held to mark the occasion, including yoga practice on the beach in Cam Pha, yoga performances by practitioners in Ao Dai, a traditional long dress, and Non La, a local type of conical hat, on Tuan Mai beach, and the “Vietnam Yoga – Connecting Vietnamese spirit” programme held at Yen Tu historical and tourist site in Uong Bi.

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 11

The United Nations General Assembly originally designated June 21 as International Yoga Day back in 2015. To commemorate the occasion, yoga events are being held nationwide in Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen, and Thanh Hoa provinces from June 21 to June 28.

thousands enthusiastic about yoga day in ha long city hinh 12

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
Beauty of the ancient city of Hue uncovered
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

Located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the ancient city of Hue impresses visitors through its peace and ancient beauty, along with boasting the modern and vibrant features of a developing city.

Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
Rare annular solar eclipse visible in Hanoi, Danang, Hung Yen
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/06/2020 

Hanoi, the central city of Da Nang and Hung Yen city saw a rare annular solar eclipse occur on the afternoon of Jun 21, with residents in the capital being able to see the partial eclipse covering nearly 21% of the sun.

Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
PHOTOSicon  22/06/2020 

The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

Bat Trang pottery village
Bat Trang pottery village
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.

Vietnamese nature pressed in books
Vietnamese nature pressed in books
PHOTOSicon  20/06/2020 

By carefully putting dried flowers, leaves and grass between pages, Hoa la co (Flowers, leaves and grass) workshop has created nature books that have made an impression on international visitors.

Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's "lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
PHOTOSicon  19/06/2020 

Thieu lychee, a specialty of Bac Giang province, is expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back
TRAVELicon  19/06/2020 

Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
Lotus tea - a special gift from Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  18/06/2020 

For a long time, villages around the West Lake in Quang Ba, Tay Ho and Nghi Tam in Hanoi have been well known for making lotus tea. It is the scented tea that forms the delicate art of enjoying lotus tea- a special gift of Hanoians.

Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
Immense beauty of terraced rice fields in Hoa Binh
PHOTOSicon  17/06/2020 

Terraced rice fields in Thach Yen commune, Cao Phong district, Hoa Binh province, are promised to be a great potential for the commune to promote local tourism development.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
Village well in Vietnamese people's life
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
Unique Vietnam Press Museum to be inaugurated this week
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi when it opens on June 19.

Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing
Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

An annual lychee market held in Luc Ngan district of the northern province of Bac Giang is regularly bustling with trade each June, with the locality also serving to send shipments to provinces nationwide and several markets worldwide.

Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
Exploring culturally-rich Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  16/06/2020 

The summer months have seen increasing numbers of young visitors flock to Van Phuc silk weaving village in Hanoi to learn about the traditional craft and to snap beautiful photos.

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  16/06/2020 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19
Graffiti artworks on show in Hanoi villa depicts fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  12/06/2020 

A villa based in the Van Phu urban area in Ha Dong district of Hanoi has been transformed to feature a range of graffiti artworks designed to raise public awareness of the national efforts necessary to prevent the COVID-19 and bring it under control.

Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
Traffic wardens work hard under the scorching sun
PHOTOSicon  12/06/2020 

Despite the boiling heat these days, traffic wardens remain on duty to regulate traffic flows in the capital city of Hanoi.

Engraving patterns on watches
Engraving patterns on watches
PHOTOSicon  11/06/2020 

Watchmakers are using microscopes to create many unique and intricate carved products attracting the attention of many watch collectors.

Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images
Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images
PHOTOSicon  10/06/2020 

An image taken by local photographer Nong Thanh Toan has gone on to be named as the overall winner of the World’s Best Red Photo contest, also known as #Red 2020, following its launch by the Agora Images app.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 