Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease

A large number of tourists have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the northern province of Thanh Hoa for the holiday after the social distancing rules for virus prevention are relaxed.

Reopening on April 30 which is the Reunification Day Holiday, the beach has seen a huge number of visitors.





Although local authorities have warned about possible virus threats and asked visitors to follow some prevention measures including keeping a 1-metre distance from one another, and avoiding gatherings of over 20 people, no one seems to care.









Local hotels have been asked to refuse tourists who come from virus-hit areas.









The beach was jammed with tourists, especially young people.









To ensure Covid-19 prevention, Thanh Hoa Province has announced the suspension of the Sam Son Beach 2020 Festival.

Duy Tuyen (Dtinews)

