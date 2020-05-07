Top 7 must-see natural caves in Vietnam

While Vietnam has developed a reputation for romantic beaches, it is increasingly known for its range of beautiful caves. Let’s take a closer look and explore the majestic beauty of the country’s best caves.
|Situated in the northern province of Ninh Binh, Tam Coc Bich Dong possesses charming scenery and sublime caves. (Photo: Samanthakayty)
|Tam Coc is a complex that is made up of three caves in total, including Ca Cave, Hai cave, and Ba cave. When traveling to the site, visitors are able to enjoy a number of attractive landscapes along the Ngo Dong river that meanders through the vast paddy fields, while being greeted by friendly local people and majestic limestone mountains. (Photo: thisworldtravel)
|In 1938 a French journalist dubbed the Dau Go cave in Ha Long bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh as a “Cave of wonders”. The site is separated into three parts, including the entrance which has magnificent beauty similar to an ancient palace and is decorated by colourful stalactites. (Photo: Draper)
|On the way to the cave in the Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh can be found the country’s third largest cave, with the area serving as a stop-over on the journey to Son Doong cave.
|Located in Quang Binh province, Son Doong cave is considered the largest natural cave in the world as officially recognised by the Royal Geographical Society of England. The cave was first discovered in 1991 by a local resident, although it took a further 15 years for scientists to access it. (Photo: Oxaliadventure)
|It is thought that the giant size of the Son Doong cave could see a 40-storey skyscraper fit inside. (Photo: gengxu)
|Along with Son Doong cave and Phong Nha cave, Tu Lan is widely considered as one of the most impressive caves found in Quang Binh. The site has been popularised in recent times with the destination becoming a tourist attraction due to it being the setting of Hollywood film “Kong: Skull Island” by director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. (Photo: Oxalis)
|Thach Dong, also known as the stone cave, is a huge limestone mountain found in My Duc commune of Ha Tien town and is a popular tourist destination in Kien Giang province. (Photo: Tuan Viet)
|Phong Nha cave is part of Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO Natural Heritage site. The cave features a sublime system of stalactites with a range of diversity in terms of shapes and colours. In addition, the cave also boasts the world’s longest underground river that runs for a total of eight km. (Photo: Matthew)
VOV
“The complex of five Ban On Caves in Moc Chau are quite pristine, magical and attractive and still a new and strange destination for visitors although being listed among the most impressive tourist attractions in Son La Province.
Dich Long cave and pagoda complex is located near National Highway 1A in Gia Thanh commune, Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code