UK travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful Vietnamese islands

 
 
28/05/2020

Phu Quoc, Nam Du, and Cat Ba have all been named among the country’s top 10 most beautiful islands by travel website The Culture Trip of the UK.

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 1

Hon Ba island can be found in Vung Tau city and is most famous for being home to a pathway which is located two metres underwater and only appears when the tide recedes.

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 2

Phu Quoc island is already a popular getaway location for both locals and expats in search of a tropical escape from bustling Vietnamese cities.

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 3

Con Dao is the name of an archipelago situated at the very south of Vietnam, with Con Son island being the largest in the chain. Whilst boasting crystal-clear water and white sand, its other most notable features include the infamous Con Dao prison that housed multiple French political prisoners throughout the Indochina War.

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 4

With the Nam Du archipelago being located slightly southeast of Phu Quoc, it features 19 stunning islands which can be considered to be off the beaten track with relatively few tourists visiting.

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 5

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 6

Another untouched beauty is Binh Hung island in Khanh Hoa province. Travelling here requires some dedication due to its remote located but the trip is well worthwhile as upon arrival guests are met by some of the most gorgeous beaches the country has to offer.

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 7

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 8
 

Binh Ba can be found 15 km south of Nha Trang and travel costs less than US$1 from Cam Ranh port. While the island isn’t yet as popular as others, the added tranquility allows visitors to enjoy space, fresh air, alluring beaches, along with cheap, and delicious Vietnamese food.

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 9

Hon Tre island is home to an array of beautiful beaches that boast white sand and crystal-clear waters.

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 10

Ly Son island in Quang Ngai province is approximately an hour-long ferry ride from the nation’s south-central coast. Tidy rows of garlic can be seen being grown in volcanic soil while a layer of sand is on top to protect the crops from the sizzling sun.

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 11

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 12

Yen island in Khanh Hoa province remains a popular destination for domestic travelers as they relax amid fresh air and stunning Vietnamese white sand beaches.

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 13

Cat Ba island is located close to the northern port city of Hai Phong and has long been a tourist favourite due to its gorgeous scenery. The views of the surrounding rocks protruding from the calm waters offers a stunning view that visitors will be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.

uk travel website unveils list of 10 most beautiful vietnamese islands hinh 14

VOV/Theculturetrip.com

 
 

