Unique festivals in Southwestern region





During Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival, Khmer people pay tribute to their ancestors and take part in activities with traditional songs and dances after a year of hard work. (Photo: VNA)

The Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival commemorates the merits of the Khmer’s ancestors and wishes for happiness and peace for their souls. During the event, Khmer people pay tribute to their ancestors and take part in activities with traditional songs and dances after a year of hard work. (Photo: VNA)