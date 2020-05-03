Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Unique festivals in Southwestern region

 
 
03/05/2020    10:32 GMT+7

The Southwestern region in Vietnam is well-known for a number of typical traditional festivals, including Sene Dolta, Ok Om Bok and Chol Chnam Thmay.

Unique festivals in Southwestern region

Sene Dolta festival is held from the 29th day of the 8th lunar month to the first day of the 9th lunar month. (Photo:VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


Sene Dolta festival is a major event of the Khmer ethnic group to remember their ancestors, with both traditional rituals and social activities (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


Sene Dolta festival is a major event of the Khmer ethnic group to remember their ancestors, with both traditional rituals and social activities (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


Ok Om Bok festival takes place under the full moon in the 10th lunar month annually, when it changes from the rainy season to the dry season, the growing season to the harvest season. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


On this occasion, Khmer people provide offerings of farm products to thank the God’s blessing for favourable weather and their bountiful harvest. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


On this occasion, Khmer people provide offerings of farm products to thank the God’s blessing for favourable weather and their bountiful harvest (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


On this occasion, Khmer people provide offerings of farm products to thank the God’s blessing for favourable weather and their bountiful harvest. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


On this occasion, Khmer people provide offerings of farm products to thank the God’s blessing for favourable weather and their bountiful harvest. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


Nghinh Ong (Whale Worship) Festival shows fishermen’s respect for the whale and gratitude for a bumper catch. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region



Nghinh Ong (Whale Worship) Festival includes a procession on land and at sea followed by local residents in traditional costumes and dozens of fishing vessels. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


Nghinh Ong (Whale Worship) Festival includes a procession on land and at sea followed by local residents in traditional costumes and dozens of fishing vessels. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region



Nghinh Ong (Whale Worship) Festival includes a procession on land and at sea followed by local residents in traditional costumes and dozens of fishing vessels. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region



The Kathina (robe offering) spanning October 18-19, is one of the official tradition rituals of Theravada Buddhism, during which Buddhist followers donate new robes to the monks with a hope that both devotees and recipients will gain merits. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region



The Kathina (robe offering) spanning October 18-19, is one of the official tradition rituals of Theravada Buddhism, during which Buddhist followers donate new robes to the monks with a hope that both devotees and recipients will gain merits. (Photo: VNA)

 
Unique festivals in Southwestern region



The Kathina (robe offering) spanning October 18-19, is one of the official tradition rituals of Theravada Buddhism, during which Buddhist followers donate new robes to the monks with a hope that both devotees and recipients will gain merits. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region



Chol Chnam Thmay is a New Year festival of the Khmer in the South, signalling a start of a new crop. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


Chol Chnam Thmay is also a chance for this Buddhist group to show their gratitude for their grandparents and parents, both living and departed. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region



Chol Chnam Thmay is also a chance for this Buddhist group to show their gratitude for their grandparents and parents, both living and departed. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region



The Ba Chua Xu festival takes place at temple of the same name in Nui Sam, Chau Doc city from the 22th – 24th of the fourth lunar month to honour the sacred Ba Chua Xu, a local tutelary goddess. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region

The Ba Chua Xu festival takes place at temple of the same name in Nui Sam, Chau Doc city from the 22th – 24th of the fourth lunar month to honour the sacred Ba Chua Xu, a local tutelary goddess. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


The Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival commemorates the merits of the Khmer’s ancestors and wishes for happiness and peace for their souls. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region



During Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival, Khmer people pay tribute to their ancestors and take part in activities with traditional songs and dances after a year of hard work. (Photo: VNA)

Unique festivals in Southwestern region


The Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival commemorates the merits of the Khmer’s ancestors and wishes for happiness and peace for their souls. During the event, Khmer people pay tribute to their ancestors and take part in activities with traditional songs and dances after a year of hard work. (Photo: VNA)

Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event

Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event

We Are One will feature offerings from Berlin, Cannes, Toronto, Venice and beyond.

Ox racing festival in An Giang gears towards international status

Ox racing festival in An Giang gears towards international status

The Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang is expected to become an international event under a project recently approved by the provincial People’s Committee.

 
 

.
Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

Visiting Son Tra Peninsula these days, holidaymakers have the chance to see with their own eyes the everyday life of grey-shanked douc langurs – one of the world’s critically endangered primates.

Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
PHOTOSicon  20 giờ trước 

Located at the Cuc Phuong National Park, the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre is home to 1,700 individuals representing Vietnam's 22 native and rare species.

Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease
Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

A large number of tourists have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the northern province of Thanh Hoa for the holiday after the social distancing rules for virus prevention are relaxed.

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam
National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

A solemn flag raising ceremony was held on April 30 in Ba Dinh square in Hanoi to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2020).

Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

On the side of the Day river, Du Xa Thuong village in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district is home to a famous traditional martial art, Thien Mon Dao, which first appeared during the dynasty of King Dinh Tien Hoang (968-979).

A village with fairy scenes
A village with fairy scenes
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

Home to century-old houses surrounded by mossy rock fences, Loc Yen village in Quang Nam central province is called the land of fairies.

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
PHOTOSicon  30/04/2020 

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).

Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening
Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Commercial hubs based in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City appear generally deserted following the decision by local authorities to allow them to re-open after the easing of social distancing came into place from April 23.

A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Located within the immense forest and mountain area in Ha Tinh and holding a poetic and peaceful beauty, Ke Go Lake has been long established as an ecotourism destination that attracts many tourists from near and far.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

COVID-19: Post-restriction night markets open again in Hanoi
COVID-19: Post-restriction night markets open again in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Life has been injected back into night markets throughout the capital city following the decision by authorities in Hanoi to ease social distancing from April 23.

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.

Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

After two days of the Government’s decision to ease social distancing while continuing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 epidemic in the new context, preventive measures have been strictly implemented at the Noi Bai Airport.

Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
Lotus flowers in full bloom in Quang Tri province
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

As April sets in lotus blossoms reveal their most brilliant beauty in the central province of Quang Tri.

Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
Ninh Thuan farmers face severe drought
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Thousands of households in the central province of Ninh Thuan have been facing a shortage of fresh water due to severe and prolonged drought.

Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  26/04/2020 

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

