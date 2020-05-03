Unique festivals in Southwestern region

The Southwestern region in Vietnam is well-known for a number of typical traditional festivals, including Sene Dolta, Ok Om Bok and Chol Chnam Thmay.
Sene Dolta festival is held from the 29th day of the 8th lunar month to the first day of the 9th lunar month. (Photo:VNA)
Sene Dolta festival is a major event of the Khmer ethnic group to remember their ancestors, with both traditional rituals and social activities (Photo: VNA)
Ok Om Bok festival takes place under the full moon in the 10th lunar month annually, when it changes from the rainy season to the dry season, the growing season to the harvest season. (Photo: VNA)
On this occasion, Khmer people provide offerings of farm products to thank the God’s blessing for favourable weather and their bountiful harvest. (Photo: VNA)
Nghinh Ong (Whale Worship) Festival shows fishermen’s respect for the whale and gratitude for a bumper catch. (Photo: VNA)
Nghinh Ong (Whale Worship) Festival includes a procession on land and at sea followed by local residents in traditional costumes and dozens of fishing vessels. (Photo: VNA)
The Kathina (robe offering) spanning October 18-19, is one of the official tradition rituals of Theravada Buddhism, during which Buddhist followers donate new robes to the monks with a hope that both devotees and recipients will gain merits. (Photo: VNA)
Chol Chnam Thmay is a New Year festival of the Khmer in the South, signalling a start of a new crop. (Photo: VNA)
Chol Chnam Thmay is also a chance for this Buddhist group to show their gratitude for their grandparents and parents, both living and departed. (Photo: VNA)
The Ba Chua Xu festival takes place at temple of the same name in Nui Sam, Chau Doc city from the 22th – 24th of the fourth lunar month to honour the sacred Ba Chua Xu, a local tutelary goddess. (Photo: VNA)
The Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival commemorates the merits of the Khmer’s ancestors and wishes for happiness and peace for their souls. (Photo: VNA)
During Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival, Khmer people pay tribute to their ancestors and take part in activities with traditional songs and dances after a year of hard work. (Photo: VNA)
The Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival commemorates the merits of the Khmer’s ancestors and wishes for happiness and peace for their souls. During the event, Khmer people pay tribute to their ancestors and take part in activities with traditional songs and dances after a year of hard work. (Photo: VNA)
