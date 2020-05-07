Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/05/2020 20:28:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

 
 
07/05/2020    18:51 GMT+7

After 31 years of establishing ties, the relationships between Vietnam and Brazil have flourished in all spheres, especially when the two countries declared a comprehensive partnership in May 2007.

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue witnesses the signing ceremony of an air transport agreement between the governments of Vietnam and Brazil during his official visit to Brazil from May 2-3, 2018 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira during his visit to Vietnam, September 11, 2017 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

Vice President Nguyen Thi Doan meets with President Dilma Rousselft during the 25th Global Summit of Women in Brazil, May 15, 2015 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung receives Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio de Aguiar Patriota during his official visit to Vietnam, July 6, 2012 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong meets with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during his official visit to Vietnam, Hanoi, July 10, 2008 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visits General Vo Nguyen Giap during his official visit to Vietnam from July 9-10, 2008, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Gia Khiem receives Brazilian Deputy Minister Roberto Jaguaribe Gomes De Mattos during his official visit to Vietnam, Hanoi, November 24, 2007 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

General Secretary Nong Duc Manh attends the opening ceremony of the Brazil- Vietnam Trade Office during his official visit to Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2007 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

President of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil José Aldo Rebelo Figueiredo holds talks with National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An in Brasilia during his official friendship visit to Brazil, March 7, 2006 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

State President Tran Duc Luong visits the headquarters of Brazil’s Embraer- the third largest producer of aircraft in the world during his official visit to the Latin American country from November 16-17, 2004 (Photo: VNA)

 
Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

President of the Senate of Brazil José Renan Vasconcelos meets with National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An in Brasilia during his official friendship visit to Brazil, March 7, 2006 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva holds talks with President Tran Duc Luong during the latter official visit to Brazil from January 16-17, 2004 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

Politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi’s Party Committee Nguyen Phu Trong receives Vice President, Secretary of the Communist Party of Brazil José dos Santos Carvalho Filho during his working visit to Vietnam, August 25, 2003 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

Brazil is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Latin American region. In photo: enterprises of the two countries at a business workshop, Hanoi, May 17, 2019 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Felipe Lampreia sign an agreement on economic, cultural cooperation between the two countries, October, 1995 (Photo: VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

66 years after the glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - May 7, 2020), the Muong Thanh valley, onced a fierce battlefield with the sacrifices of many heroic people, is gradually reviving and changing day by day. 

President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
YOUR VIETNAMicon  7 giờ trước 

President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap are the two leaders who led the Dien Bien Phu Campaign to a victory on May 7, 1954.

Pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing
Pristine beaches in south-central region reopen after easing of social distancing
PHOTOSicon  05/05/2020 

A number of immaculate bays and beaches situated in Khanh Hoa and Ninh Thuan have reopened after being temporarily closed for over a month as a result of the implementation of the social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
PHOTOSicon  05/05/2020 

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
Hanoi, HCM City streets face severe congestion
PHOTOSicon  04/05/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi and HCM City faced serious traffic jams again on Monday as local schools re-opened after social distancing measures were eased.

Hanoian lady gracefully poses with easter lily
Hanoian lady gracefully poses with easter lily
PHOTOSicon  04/05/2020 

White easter lily is considered Queen of April thanks to its elegant look. During its blooming season, many young Hanoian ladies go down the street to take lovely photoshoots with the flower.

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break
PHOTOSicon  04/05/2020 

Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

A mobile hospital at sea
A mobile hospital at sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/05/2020 

Ship Khanh Hoa 01, coded HQ-561, is a mobile hospital at sea which helps fishermen in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district keep their peace of mind and work on protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands.

Trang An landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays
Trang An landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

With National Reunification day taking place on April 30 followed by International Labour Day on May 1, tourists have been enjoying the public holidays by heading to the Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh.

Unique festivals in Southwestern region
Unique festivals in Southwestern region
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

The Southwestern region in Vietnam is well-known for a number of typical traditional festivals, including Sene Dolta, Ok Om Bok and Chol Chnam Thmay.

Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
Grey-shanked douc langurs on Son Tra peninsula
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

Visiting Son Tra Peninsula these days, holidaymakers have the chance to see with their own eyes the everyday life of grey-shanked douc langurs – one of the world’s critically endangered primates.

Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
Cuc Phuong park home to rare turtles
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

Located at the Cuc Phuong National Park, the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre is home to 1,700 individuals representing Vietnam's 22 native and rare species.

Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease
Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

A large number of tourists have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the northern province of Thanh Hoa for the holiday after the social distancing rules for virus prevention are relaxed.

National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam
National Reunification Day celebrated across Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

A solemn flag raising ceremony was held on April 30 in Ba Dinh square in Hanoi to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2020).

Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
Thien Mon Dao honors Vietnam’s martial arts
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

On the side of the Day river, Du Xa Thuong village in Hanoi's Ung Hoa district is home to a famous traditional martial art, Thien Mon Dao, which first appeared during the dynasty of King Dinh Tien Hoang (968-979).

A village with fairy scenes
A village with fairy scenes
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

Home to century-old houses surrounded by mossy rock fences, Loc Yen village in Quang Nam central province is called the land of fairies.

Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
Hanoi colourful during country's Reunification day
PHOTOSicon  30/04/2020 

Many streets of Hanoi have been decorated with flags, banners and slogans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and national Reunification Day (April 30).

Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening
Commercial centres remain quiet in Hanoi, HCM City after re-opening
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Commercial hubs based in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City appear generally deserted following the decision by local authorities to allow them to re-open after the easing of social distancing came into place from April 23.

A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
A closer look at a quarantine area for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Frontline medical experts working at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (NHTD) have been working tirelessly as they strive to provide care and treatment for patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
Ke Go Lake, a charming green oasis in the land of Ha Tinh
PHOTOSicon  28/04/2020 

Located within the immense forest and mountain area in Ha Tinh and holding a poetic and peaceful beauty, Ke Go Lake has been long established as an ecotourism destination that attracts many tourists from near and far.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 