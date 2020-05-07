Vietnam, Brazil bolster comprehensive partnership ties

After 31 years of establishing ties, the relationships between Vietnam and Brazil have flourished in all spheres, especially when the two countries declared a comprehensive partnership in May 2007.
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue witnesses the signing ceremony of an air transport agreement between the governments of Vietnam and Brazil during his official visit to Brazil from May 2-3, 2018 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Brazilian Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes Ferreira during his visit to Vietnam, September 11, 2017 (Photo: VNA)
Vice President Nguyen Thi Doan meets with President Dilma Rousselft during the 25th Global Summit of Women in Brazil, May 15, 2015 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung receives Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio de Aguiar Patriota during his official visit to Vietnam, July 6, 2012 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong meets with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during his official visit to Vietnam, Hanoi, July 10, 2008 (Photo: VNA)
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva visits General Vo Nguyen Giap during his official visit to Vietnam from July 9-10, 2008, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Gia Khiem receives Brazilian Deputy Minister Roberto Jaguaribe Gomes De Mattos during his official visit to Vietnam, Hanoi, November 24, 2007 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary Nong Duc Manh attends the opening ceremony of the Brazil- Vietnam Trade Office during his official visit to Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2007 (Photo: VNA)
President of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil José Aldo Rebelo Figueiredo holds talks with National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An in Brasilia during his official friendship visit to Brazil, March 7, 2006 (Photo: VNA)
State President Tran Duc Luong visits the headquarters of Brazil’s Embraer- the third largest producer of aircraft in the world during his official visit to the Latin American country from November 16-17, 2004 (Photo: VNA)
President of the Senate of Brazil José Renan Vasconcelos meets with National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An in Brasilia during his official friendship visit to Brazil, March 7, 2006 (Photo: VNA)
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva holds talks with President Tran Duc Luong during the latter official visit to Brazil from January 16-17, 2004 (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi’s Party Committee Nguyen Phu Trong receives Vice President, Secretary of the Communist Party of Brazil José dos Santos Carvalho Filho during his working visit to Vietnam, August 25, 2003 (Photo: VNA)
Brazil is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Latin American region. In photo: enterprises of the two countries at a business workshop, Hanoi, May 17, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Felipe Lampreia sign an agreement on economic, cultural cooperation between the two countries, October, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
