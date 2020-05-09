Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday

Buddhist dignitaries and followers attended a ceremony held by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi on May 7 to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary.
Buddhist dignitaries and followers attend a ceremony held by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Ngo Sach Thuc presents flowers, congratulates monks and nuns and Buddhists followers on the occasion of Buddha's birthday (Photo: VNA)
Monks and nuns perform the Buddhist bath rite at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Bath rite at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
A ceremony to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary takes place at the Vietnam Quoc Tu in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, head of the VBS in Ho Chi Minh City chairs the ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
This year, there is no mass celebration during the event due to COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
This year, there is no mass celebration during the event due to COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code