Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

With the spirit of ‘fighting against the pandemic like fighting against an enemy’, the whole Vietnamese Party, armed forces and people have made an all-out effort to implement synchronous measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to ceaseless efforts, Vietnam has been controlling the disease and has received appreciation from the international community as well as support and trust from its people.

While the pandemic is sweeping through the globe like a terrible flood, Vietnam has remained steady with a low rate of infection and no deaths. Right from the beginning of the outbreak in China in January, Vietnamese authorities from central to local level have implemented prompt and effective measures in response to the pandemic.

As the centre of the pandemic shifted to Europe, Vietnam implemented an early social distancing policy and deployed one of the world's largest isolation campaigns for people returning from abroad while isolating infected people and conducting medical traceability for anyone who had contact with COVID-19 patients.

Messages regarding the prevention of and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic have been spread everywhere to raise public awareness of and responsibility for disease prevention and control. Facemasks have become an indispensable item for everyone.

Millions of facemasks have been provided to local people and tourists to control the disease.





Soldiers from the Chemical Division spraying chemicals to clean areas at Bach Mai Hospital in a bid to limit the spread of the pandemic.





At hospitals, all medical workers must always wear special protective clothing when in contact with patients.





Doctor Do Thi Phuong Mai from the Department of General Infection, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases and many of her colleagues have been in the hospital for over a month. She worked 14 days and then underwent a 14-day self-quarantine, thereafter continuing to work without going home. When the fight against the disease ends she will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.





A healthcare worker from the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control and Prevention take a sample from a local in Ha Loi village, Me Linh commune for COVID-19 testing.





A rare minute of rest for medical workers in charge of taking COVID-19 testing samples at Noi Bai International Airport.





The joy of patient No.136, a Vietnamese student returning from New York, upon her discharge from hospital.





Children in Truc Bach ward, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi express their happiness after completing the 14-day blockade.



‘Rice ATM’ systems have been set up in many localities across the country in order to support needy people affected by the pandemic.

Duy Linh-Tuan Vinh (Nhan Dan)

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.