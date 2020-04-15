Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:30:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
21/04/2020    18:35 GMT+7

With the spirit of ‘fighting against the pandemic like fighting against an enemy’, the whole Vietnamese Party, armed forces and people have made an all-out effort to implement synchronous measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Thanks to ceaseless efforts, Vietnam has been controlling the disease and has received appreciation from the international community as well as support and trust from its people.

While the pandemic is sweeping through the globe like a terrible flood, Vietnam has remained steady with a low rate of infection and no deaths. Right from the beginning of the outbreak in China in January, Vietnamese authorities from central to local level have implemented prompt and effective measures in response to the pandemic.

As the centre of the pandemic shifted to Europe, Vietnam implemented an early social distancing policy and deployed one of the world's largest isolation campaigns for people returning from abroad while isolating infected people and conducting medical traceability for anyone who had contact with COVID-19 patients.

Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Messages regarding the prevention of and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic have been spread everywhere to raise public awareness of and responsibility for disease prevention and control. Facemasks have become an indispensable item for everyone.

Millions of facemasks have been provided to local people and tourists to control the disease.



Soldiers from the Chemical Division spraying chemicals to clean areas at Bach Mai Hospital in a bid to limit the spread of the pandemic.



At hospitals, all medical workers must always wear special protective clothing when in contact with patients.



Doctor Do Thi Phuong Mai from the Department of General Infection, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases and many of her colleagues have been in the hospital for over a month. She worked 14 days and then underwent a 14-day self-quarantine, thereafter continuing to work without going home. When the fight against the disease ends she will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

 



A healthcare worker from the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control and Prevention take a sample from a local in Ha Loi village, Me Linh commune for COVID-19 testing.



A rare minute of rest for medical workers in charge of taking COVID-19 testing samples at Noi Bai International Airport.



The joy of patient No.136, a Vietnamese student returning from New York, upon her discharge from hospital.



Children in Truc Bach ward, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi express their happiness after completing the 14-day blockade.


‘Rice ATM’ systems have been set up in many localities across the country in order to support needy people affected by the pandemic.

Duy Linh-Tuan Vinh (Nhan Dan)

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown

Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.

Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam

Posters raise public awareness of COVID-19 in Vietnam

Winning posters from a competition held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Culture Department have appeared in Hanoi’s streets to promote good hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 
 

Other News

.
Life at concentrated quarantine sites
Life at concentrated quarantine sites
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam has established concentrated quarantine sites across the country to receive Vietnamese citizens and foreigners coming from the pandemic zones worldwide in order to take care of them and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
COVID-19: Minority people get gifts from ‘rice ATMs’
PHOTOSicon  18 giờ trước 

Like in the midland or lowland regions, ‘Rice ATMs’ have also been set up in mountainous areas to share difficulties with local minority people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
Hanoi flower growers hard hit by Covid-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of flower in a Hanoi village could whither if their outlets are not found amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
Hanoi tests market traders for COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Hanoi on April 18 conducted a number of quick novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening tests at a series of wholesale markets in the capital, in line with instructions issued by Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung.

Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
Pink shower blossoms bloom in Mekong Delta province
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
Charity group manufactures mask buckle to help relieve ear pain
PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

A charity group in Hanoi has made face mask buckles which will help reduce the pressure on the ears for the medical staff.

Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The Hanoi’s Health Department joined hands with the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control conducted rapid Covid-19 testing for nearly 200 traders and related people at Nga Tu So market, Dong Da district on April 19.

Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The “Rice ATM” model, first appeared in HMC City, has been warmly welcomed by many people and implemented in many localities nationwide.

Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Free bread, dumplings offered to deprived people in COVID-19 fight
Free bread, dumplings offered to deprived people in COVID-19 fight
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

 300 free pieces of bread, dumplings, and banh gio, a local dish consisting of rice dough dumpling with minced pork and mushrooms, are being handed out each day to needy people in Hanoi who have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
Black shanked douc langurs spotted in Ninh Thuan
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

From April 16 to May 10, more than 440,000 people in Hanoi will receive both their April and May monthly pension and social insurance allowance one time at home.

VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
More needy people in Hanoi access free food amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

Local authorities in Hanoi have continued to offer daily necessities to people most affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), while also carrying out a range of preventive measures against the disease.

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.

Hanoi Old Quarter shops enforce social distancing
Hanoi Old Quarter shops enforce social distancing
SOCIETYicon  16/04/2020 

Shops in the usually-crowded Old Quarter in Hanoi have set marks which are two-metre apart for buyers for Covid-19 prevention.

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
PHOTOSicon  16/04/2020 

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  15/04/2020 

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 