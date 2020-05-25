Vietnam’s beauty revealed through the lens of foreign photographers

It is normal for landscape photos taken from high above to leave a positive impression on viewers, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at some amazing photos snapped across Vietnam by international photographers:

A dramatic aerial view taken above Hanoi showcases the capital’s skyline. (Photo: Vladimir Bolshakov / 500px.com)

The majestic scenery of Bai Dinh pagoda situated in the northern province of Ninh Binh appears epic from above. (Photo: Fabia Costatini / 500px.com)

A number of small boats docked at a wharf on Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang province. (Photo: Pablo Olivares / 500px.com)

Steep terraced fields captured in the cultural town of Sapa – a famous tourist attraction in Lao Cai province. (Photo: Sarawut Intarob / 500px.com)

A vast array of arranged fields seen in Tan Nghia commune of Di Linh district in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong (Photo: Olivier Berry / 500px.com)

This areal shot captures the charming beauty of Nha Trang city. (Photo: Andrey Orlov / 500px.com)

Da Lat city appears shrouded in mist and clouds. (Photo: Yura Podryadov / 500px.com)

A meander situated in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Frida Engstroem / 500px.com)

The ancient city of Hoi An appears more picturesque than usual at sunset. (Photo: Kosuke Kurata / 500px.com)

The pristine beauty of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang is captured in this image. (Photo: Jarmila / 500px.com)

