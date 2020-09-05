Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games

The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the 2020 International Army Games in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 4.
The Vietnamese team completed three rounds of competition in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 42 seconds, bringing down 13 out of the total 24 targets (Photo: VNA)
Driver Nguyen Tien Chien, who helps Vietnam secures the first place at the competition (Photo: VNA)
The joy of victory of the third tank crew (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese tank team shows their strong will and excellent skills at the competition (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese team completed three rounds of the final competition in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 42 seconds, bringing down 13 out of the total 24 targets
The organising board presents the competition 's cup to the Vietnamese team (Photo: VNA)
The team received enthusiastic cheers from Vietnamese spectators and foreign friends (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese team will compete in the first division in the 2020 Army Games' Tank Biathlon (Photo: VNA)
The joy of victory of the Vietnamese tank team (Photo: VNA)
