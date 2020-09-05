Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/09/2020 11:59:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games

05/09/2020    17:39 GMT+7

The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the 2020 International Army Games in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 4.

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games

The Vietnamese team completed three rounds of competition in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 42 seconds, bringing down 13 out of the total 24 targets (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games


Driver Nguyen Tien Chien, who helps Vietnam secures the first place at the competition (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games



The joy of victory of the third tank crew (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games



The Vietnamese tank team shows their strong will and excellent skills at the competition (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games



The Vietnamese tank team shows their strong will and excellent skills at the competition (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games


The Vietnamese team completed three rounds of the final competition in 2 hours, 12 minutes and 42 seconds, bringing down 13 out of the total 24 targets

 
Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games



The organising board presents the competition 's cup to the Vietnamese team (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games


The team received enthusiastic cheers from Vietnamese spectators and foreign friends (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games


The Vietnamese team will compete in the first division in the 2020 Army Games' Tank Biathlon (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games


The joy of victory of the Vietnamese tank team (Photo: VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
Con Co – a peaceful little island in the middle of the East Sea
Con Co – a peaceful little island in the middle of the East Sea
TRAVELicon  05/09/2020 

Con Co Island in Quang Tri Province is an ideal tourist destination for those who want to escape from busy life in big cities and wish to enjoy a pure and peaceful atmosphere.

Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
Lang Son actively promotes 'Chi Lang' custard apple specialty
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

In the 2020 season, Lang Son Province and other ministries have actively promoted trade, brands, as well the consumption of "Chi Lang" custard apple fruit in the markets of Hanoi and other localities nationwide.

Hanoi metro project train to arrive next month for display
Hanoi metro project train to arrive next month for display
SOCIETYicon  04/09/2020 

A train designed for the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro route was sent from Dunkirk Port in France on September 2.

Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path
Special exhibition on Vietnam’s development path
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/09/2020 

More than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at an exhibition at the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum.

Hanoi: The 300-year-old house built in one night
Hanoi: The 300-year-old house built in one night
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/09/2020 

Son Dong village in Hoai Duc district, Hanoi is famous for making statues and worshiping objects. This land is also known for an old house that was built within one night.

Traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper along Con River
Traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper along Con River
TRAVELicon  03/09/2020 

Located on the bank of Con River, An Thai – a traditional trade village of dry vermicelli and rice paper in Nhon Phuc Commune, An Nhon Town, in the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh, is over 100 years old.

National flag making village in Hanoi
National flag making village in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/09/2020 

Located 30 km south of Hanoi, Tu Van village in the capital’s Thuong Tin district is famed for its embroidery and weaving. It’s the village that has made millions of national flags for 75 years.

Students in Hanoi head back to school
Students in Hanoi head back to school
SOCIETYicon  03/09/2020 

Students across Hanoi went back to school on September 1 following the conclusion of the summer break, almost one month later than originally scheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic across the country.

Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).

Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
Photos of Vietnam in 19th century
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/09/2020 

A recently published book featuring 261 monochrome photos taken by French photographer Pierre Dieulefils (1862-1937) sheds light on Vietnam in the late 19th century.

Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region
Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region
TRAVELicon  02/09/2020 

Ripening rice terraced fields are one of Vietnam’s northwestern region most special attractions at this time of the year as autumn nears.

Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced
Leading costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe announced
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/09/2020 

A shortlist of eight designs in a contest held with the aim of selecting a suitable national costume to be worn by Vietnamese representative Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant has been revealed.

A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Hai Minh in Hai Hau district in the northern province of Nam Dinh is a rural commune, but also  home to villas and mansions worth hundreds of thousands of USD. It is known as one of the richest rural communes in Vietnam.

Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
Saigon’s 'underworld' market quiet amid Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

It was a few days before the full moon day of the seventh lunar month (the day for wandering souls), but Thiec market in District 11, the largest votive market in HCM City, was very quiet.

Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
Loving photos show conjoined twins after removal of leg cast
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

Doctors have removed the casts from the legs of conjoined twins Hoang Truc Nhi and Hoang Dieu Nhi after a month and a half, therefore allowing them to prepare to take their very first steps in life.

A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
A view of Hoi An on first day after lifting of social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  29/08/2020 

The daily lives of local people largely returned to normal from 6:00 a.m. on August 28 following the lifting of the social distancing order in Hoi An city.

Ngo Mon square - historical site of August Revolution
Ngo Mon square - historical site of August Revolution
TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

The last emperor of the last dynasty of Vietnam, Bao Dai, read to a large crowd an edict of abdication on 30 August, 1945 in front of the Ngo Mon gate in Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Hanoi specialties during autumn months
Hanoi specialties during autumn months
TRAVELicon  28/08/2020 

While many people arrive in the capital for the purpose of studying or working, plenty decide to spend the rest of their life there just because of Hanoi’s unique specialties that make the city so special during the autumn.

Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998.

Votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’
Votive paper market appears quiet during ‘ghost month’
SOCIETYicon  27/08/2020 

The once-bustling Hang Ma street in the centre of Hanoi has fallen quiet amid ‘ghost month’, the seventh month of the Lunar Calendar, as a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 