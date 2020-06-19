Vietnamese nature pressed in books

By carefully putting dried flowers, leaves and grass between pages, Hoa la co (Flowers, leaves and grass) workshop has created nature books that have made an impression on international visitors.
If you pass by shops in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, you can see a small and beautiful corner shop displaying Hoa la co books (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The idea of making handmade books was initiated by Vu Thi Hien, a former student of the Faculty of Biology, Hanoi University of Science (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A book making class attracts a lot of young women (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Young men are also interested in making books (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Books made in Hoa la co workshop are handmade, creative and sophisticated products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A class held by Hoa la co workshop in Hanoi (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A foreigner and his hand-made product after a book making class (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Size, thickness, type of paper and color scheme for stitching of books by Hoa la co workshop are carefully chosen (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dried pressed flowers, leaves and grass are put between pages of Hoa la co books (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Students at a book making class (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Customers choose Hoa la co products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Students are happy in a book making class (Photo: VNP/VNA)
