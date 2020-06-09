Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/06/2020 21:11:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
PHOTOS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #Red2020 contest by Agora Images

 
 
10/06/2020    20:05 GMT+7

An image taken by local photographer Nong Thanh Toan has gone on to be named as the overall winner of the World’s Best Red Photo contest, also known as #Red 2020, following its launch by the Agora Images app.

vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #red2020 contest by agora images hinh 1

An image depicting the drying of incense is snapped in Quang Phu Cau commune of Ung Hoa district in Hanoi by local photographer Thanh Toan, @thanhtoanphotographer. The picture has been awarded the top prize in the #Red2020 contest by Agora Images. The story behind the photo is that the drying of incense is a craft that dates back 100 years ago and is a popular tourist attraction ahead of the Lunar New Year festival.

vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #red2020 contest by agora images hinh 2

Throughout its duration, #Red 2020 received 10,197 entries from contestants globally. The Top 50 were chosen to progress to the final round with Vietnamese citizen Thanh Toan being announced as the winner by Agora Images on June 3. Pictured is an art performance being held in the ancient capital of Hue, also taken by Thanh Toan.

vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #red2020 contest by agora images hinh 3

Thanh Toan was originally born in Lao Cai province, although he began his career in Hue 13 years ago. At present he runs a cake business and displays his passion through photograph. Here are some more of his photos:

vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #red2020 contest by agora images hinh 4

Hue as seen from high above

vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #red2020 contest by agora images hinh 5

Dam Chuon, also known as Chuon lagoon, is an impressive sight for viewers due to its captivating beauty and tranquil atmosphere.

 
vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #red2020 contest by agora images hinh 6

A photo showcasing a full moon festival in Hue snapped by Thanh Toan is among the Top 50 of the #Water 2020 contest as launched by Agora Images.

vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #red2020 contest by agora images hinh 7

A charming girl holds a lotus flower in Hue.

vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #red2020 contest by agora images hinh 8

Thanh Toan’s photos feature colourful roofs in an old village in Thanh Hoa province, doing enough to clinch a Top 50 spot in Agora Images’ #Architect2020 contest.

vietnamese photographer wins best photo in #red2020 contest by agora images hinh 9

Clouds cover Sapa in the northern province of Lao Cai.

Nong Thanh Toan (VOV)

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
Hanoians seek measures to cope with prolonged heat wave
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

The daily lives of local people in Hanoi has been greatly affected by a hot spell lasting for several days, with the severe heat forcing many locals to find ways to protect themselves from the recent weather conditions.

The essence of Chu Dau pottery
The essence of Chu Dau pottery
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

Chu Dau is a brand that has spread far and wide and has connected the quintessence of pottery, bringing the country's traditional ceramic products to tourists both home and abroad.

Hanoi house covered by Covid-19 prevention graffiti
Hanoi house covered by Covid-19 prevention graffiti
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

A painter in Hanoi has decorated his house with paintings featuring Covid-19 prevention messages. 

A special museum of agricultural tools
A special museum of agricultural tools
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

Chau Son Hy, the abbot of Sa Lon Pagoda in Seven Mountains region in An Giang Province, was able to collect old agricultural tools used by the local Khmer people. 

The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
The uniqueness of Khan Ran martial arts
PHOTOSicon  08/06/2020 

Khan ran, a traditional checkered black and white shawl familiar to southern Vietnamese, could be used as a highly effective self-defense weapon in certain situations.

Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  08/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.

Gifts from the Sea
Gifts from the Sea
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

Biggest date palm garden in the Vietnam’s southwestern region
Biggest date palm garden in the Vietnam’s southwestern region
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

A colorful date palm garden has recently become a new hotspot on the tourist map of Sa Dec City in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, around 165 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City.

Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoi
Lotus flowers bloom on the outskirts of Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

Located over 50km from the centre of Hanoi, a lotus pond in An Phu commune, My Duc district, Hanoi, is in full bloom, attracting a large number of visitors to take photos.

Hanoi sees hordes of people flock to white lotus flower pond
Hanoi sees hordes of people flock to white lotus flower pond
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

As we move into June an array of visitors can be seen paying a visit to a white lotus flower pond situated in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi, serving to generate huge profits for local gardeners.

Majestic Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park through lens of foreign photographer
Majestic Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park through lens of foreign photographer
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

Located in the central province of Quang Binh, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is renowned for its range of beautiful caves which have been brilliantly captured through the lens of foreign photographer Mike Rowbottom.

A summer evening at “Pao’s House”
A summer evening at “Pao’s House”
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

When director Do Thanh Hai was making preparations for the filming of ‘Chuyen Cua Pao’ (Pao’s Story) in 2016, he stopped by Lung Cam Hamlet, Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province. 

Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
Bac Giang litchi growers busy in harvest season
PHOTOSicon  06/06/2020 

Litchi growers in Luc Ngan District in the northern province of Bac Giang are busy harvesting the fruit.

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
PHOTOSicon  06/06/2020 

Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.

Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in grip of summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Localities throughout the north of the country, including Hanoi, have been enduring a major hot spell at the start of summer with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

As thousands of lotus flowers begin to fully bloom following the arrival of June, Hanoi is being blessed with an array of picturesque and peaceful scenery.

Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Situated in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, Lotus Leaf pagoda can be considered as a unique destination in the nation where visitors heading to the site get a glimpse of the giant lotus leaves.

Pristine beauty of Tay Ninh province caught on camera
Pristine beauty of Tay Ninh province caught on camera
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Local photographer Nguyen Tan Tuan has been able to snap the true charm of the southern province of Tay Ninh through its array of beautiful tourist sites such as Ba Den mountain, Dau Tieng lake, and rubber tree forest.

Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Located in Quang Nam province, the ancient town of Hoi An has become increasingly bustling after enduring a quiet period during social distancing policies due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
The imperial tomb of Khai Dinh
PHOTOSicon  04/06/2020 

Built in 1920 and finished in 1931, Khai Dinh tomb is one of the most unique architectural features of the royal art in Hue city. It is the resting place of the 12th Emperor of Nguyen Dynasty – Khai Dinh (1885 – 1925).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 