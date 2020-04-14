Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VND0 Happy Supermarket provides support to underprivileged people

 
 
17/04/2020    06:29 GMT+7

Hanoi has welcomed the opening of a VND0 Happy Supermarket which provides essential goods to people from less well-off backgrounds to help them overcome the challenges they face in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 1

Situated at Grand Plaza commercial centre on 117 Tran Duy Hung street in Cau Giay district of Hanoi, a large number of deprived people gather at the VND0 Happy Supermarket on April 13.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 2

First set up by APEC Group, the programme has seen a chain of VND0 Happy Supermarkets pop up in seven other cities and provinces, including Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Thua Thien-Hue, and Lang Son.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 3

The supermarket aims to supply people with essential goods such as rice, eggs, noodle soup, clothes, and books, all at a cost of VND 0.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 4

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 5

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 6

Visitors can also find essential medicine on the shelves of the supermarket.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 7

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 8

When shopping in the store guests must obey the rule of keeping a two-metre distance from others.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 9

Organisers jot down some information about those who visit the supermarket.

 
vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 10

When arriving at the supermarket, each person is able to select five different items worth VND100,000 at once. Each visitor is allowed to purchase goods twice a month.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 11

Most people choose to get essential goods such as rice, fish sauce, cooking oil. and sugar, although a few people select clothes.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 12

Once chosen the goods are wrapped up in paper bags.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 13

A garbage collector visits the supermarket in order to stock up on goods at a price of VND0.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 14

The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic has forced her to stop working as a garbage collector. She first found out about the charity programme through a neighbour.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 15

Ly A Cam says she has no income during the social distancing period. She feels grateful to receive such support and displays her sincere thanks to the programme’s organisers.

vnd0 happy supermarket provides support to underprivileged people hinh 16

Together with the initiation of a rice ATM machine, the VND0 Happy Supermarket aids deprived people in dealing with the difficulties faced in the battle against the COVID-19 epidemic.

VOV

