WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR.
WHO's agency recognised the test kit manufactured by Vietnam under the Emergency Use List (EUL) process and issued EUL code 0524-210-00 (Photo: VNA)
The testing kit is jointly produced by Vietnam Military Medical University and Viet A Company (Photo: VNA)
Earlier, the British Ministry of Health and Social Care also issued a certificate of European standard (CE) and a certificate of free sale (CFS) for the made-in-Vietnam test kit. (Photo VNA)
The UK Agency for Management of Medicines and Health Care Products has sent a certificate to Viet A company. (Photo:VNA)
Production costs have been funded by the Ministry of Science and Technology, so the price of each kit remains at an affordable 400,000-600,000 VNA (17-25.59 USD) per test (Photo: VNA)
A kit, comprising 50 separate tests can theoretically be used to for SARS-CoV-2 on 50 people (Photo: VNA)
Viet A Corp said that it could produce 10,000 test kits a day and ramp up production to three times that amount to meet domestic and export demands (Photo: VNA)
The full timescale for the RT-PCR test kit to produce a result, either negative or positive for SARS-CoV-2, is a little over two hours (Photo: VNA)
