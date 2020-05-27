Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds

 
 
02/06/2020    07:33 GMT+7

Each spring and summer marks the arrival of groups of visitors to the cultural town of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai as new arrivals seek to snap beautiful photos of the town amid cloudy conditions.

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 1

Depending on the weather, visitors can choose from a range of suitable locations to snap magical moments.

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 2

The cloud season often occurs each year between January and May.

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 3

Keen photographers often wake up around 3am in order to be up and ready to take the perfect shot. Indeed, patience is a key trait when it comes to enjoying the scenery, as the clouds start to cover the nearby city at approximately 5am each day.

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 4

There are plenty of fantastic locations from which to admire the view, including the O Quy Ho pass, Ham Rong mountain, and Fansipan peak.

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 5

Typically the perfect moment to capture a beautiful shot of the clouds only lasts for five minutes. Photographers should therefore take advantage of the view to snap the best photos possible.

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 6

Once the clouds begin to disappear, tourists can then enjoy the sight of the dawn with a romantic and fresh atmosphere.

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 7

A romantic moment is captured as white clouds pass through the hills surrounding Sa Pa.

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 8

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 9

Enjoying the sight of the town in clouds proves to be an unforgettable experience for many tourists.

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 10

A glimpse of some of the area’s magnificent clouds

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 11

 
wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 12

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 13

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 14

Early in the morning, the entirety of Sa Pa can be seen covered in massive clouds.

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 15

Here are some photos taken of the town early in the morning:

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 16

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 17

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 18

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 19

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 20

wonderful sa pa seen amid white clouds hinh 21

VOV/Zing

 
 

.
. Latest news

