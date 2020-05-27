Wonderful Sa Pa seen amid white clouds

Each spring and summer marks the arrival of groups of visitors to the cultural town of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai as new arrivals seek to snap beautiful photos of the town amid cloudy conditions.

Depending on the weather, visitors can choose from a range of suitable locations to snap magical moments.

The cloud season often occurs each year between January and May.

Keen photographers often wake up around 3am in order to be up and ready to take the perfect shot. Indeed, patience is a key trait when it comes to enjoying the scenery, as the clouds start to cover the nearby city at approximately 5am each day.

There are plenty of fantastic locations from which to admire the view, including the O Quy Ho pass, Ham Rong mountain, and Fansipan peak.

Typically the perfect moment to capture a beautiful shot of the clouds only lasts for five minutes. Photographers should therefore take advantage of the view to snap the best photos possible.

Once the clouds begin to disappear, tourists can then enjoy the sight of the dawn with a romantic and fresh atmosphere.

A romantic moment is captured as white clouds pass through the hills surrounding Sa Pa.

Enjoying the sight of the town in clouds proves to be an unforgettable experience for many tourists.

A glimpse of some of the area’s magnificent clouds

Early in the morning, the entirety of Sa Pa can be seen covered in massive clouds.

Here are some photos taken of the town early in the morning:

VOV/Zing