Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19

Worshipping places in Hanoi have turned empty as Hanoians are practising physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Quan Su pagoda sits empty on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)
Quan Su pagoda sits empty on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)
A woman arranges offerings at Quan Su pagoda. She is the only pagoda-goer found in the early morning of the full moon day. (Photo: VNA)
Quan Su pagoda sits empty on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)
People pray outside Quan Su pagoda on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)
Tran Quoc pagoda closes its door on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)
Tran Quoc pagoda stops receiving visitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 epidemic (Photo: VNA)
Quan Thanh temple closes to prevent COVID-19 from spreading (Photo: VNA)
A security guard at Hoe Nhai pagoda on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)
Hoe Nhai is deserted on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)
Hoe Nhai is deserted on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)
Hoe Nhai is deserted on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)
A security guard at Hoe Nhai pagoda on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)
The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.
Physical distancing is what Hanoians are practicing to show patriotism and joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 epidemic from spreading.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code