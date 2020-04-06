Worshipping places in Hanoi deserted due to COVID-19



A security guard at Hoe Nhai pagoda on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)

Hoe Nhai is deserted on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)

Hoe Nhai is deserted on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)

Hoe Nhai is deserted on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA) A security guard at Hoe Nhai pagoda on full moon day of the third lunar month (Photo: VNA)