Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/09/2020 11:21:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

10th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held online

29/09/2020    10:11 GMT+7

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kang Kyung Wha co-chaired the 10th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on September 28.

10th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held online hinh anh 1

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting, held in the form of a teleconference, reviewed Mekong-RoK cooperation in the year, and discussed orientations for collaboration in the time ahead, along with a number of regional and international matters.

During the first Mekong-RoK Summit in Busan last November, the two sides agreed to upgrade their cooperation to a summit level, the ministers said.

They also emphasised major achievements in implementing cooperation projects on infrastructure, information-technology, education, vocational training, agriculture, environmental protection and water resources management.

Participants called for stronger cooperation between member countries to contain and mitigate the impact of COVID-19, and suggested enhancing partnerships in culture and tourism, human resources development, agriculture and rural development, infrastructure, information and communications technology, environment, and non-traditional security challenges.

 

They adopted the action plan for 2021-2025 with specific targets and measures, in order to develop a partnership for the people, prosperity and peace.

Regional and international issues regarding the East Sea, the Korean Peninsula, drought and cross-border crime were also debated during the meeting where the delegates consented to strengthen cooperation to cope with common challenges.

In his remarks, Minh said the Mekong-RoK cooperation has significantly contributed to the ASEAN Community building as well as joint efforts in promoting regional connectivity and sustainable development.

The ministers agreed that the second Mekong-RoK Summit will be held on the occasion of the 37th ASEAN Summit slated for November./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang
Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning to open four new diplomatic representative offices abroad in the fiscal year 2021, including a consulate general in Vietnam’s Da Nang, according to the daily newspaper Yomiuri.

Vietnamese abroad urged to make more contributions to homeland
Vietnamese abroad urged to make more contributions to homeland
POLITICSicon  27/09/2020 

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, 

Vietnam pursues consistent policy of defending national territory
Vietnam pursues consistent policy of defending national territory
POLITICSicon  27/09/2020 

The Communist Party of Vietnam pursues a consistent policy of resolutely and patiently defending national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and maintaining a peaceful environment to ensure national sustainable development.

China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

UN should nurture multilateral cooperation initiatives: Vietnamese leader
UN should nurture multilateral cooperation initiatives: Vietnamese leader
POLITICSicon  26/09/2020 

The UN must serve as the “incubator” for multilateral cooperation initiatives for peace, development and prosperity, stated Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong 

Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/09/2020 

The Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling is the key for ASEAN countries in the fight for a law-based order with the central role of ASEAN to achieve the goal of peace, stability and dynamism.

China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/09/2020 

China is still looking for new arguments to refute the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)’s ruling in 2016. The legal battle in the East Sea is not over yet.

Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Chu Ngoc Anh was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure with 95 out of 96 votes at the 16th session of the 15th Hanoi People’s Council this morning.

45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

The relationship between Vietnam and Germany has developed in both depth and breadth, and in an effective manner across all fields despite historical changes, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Vietnam proves its active role in UN
Vietnam proves its active role in UN
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Since officially joining the UN on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has proactively made substantial contributions to the UN’s operation.

Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 25 (Vietnam time) sent an important message to the High-level General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Transnational criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asian countries to commit crimes, said delegates attending the 20th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC-20).

Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership
Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

In 2011, leaders of Vietnam and Germany signed the Hanoi Joint Declaration, upgrading bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, creating a new impetus to promote cooperation between the two countries.

The people and the ruling party's measure of value
The people and the ruling party's measure of value
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen
Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia has held an online meeting with over 50 Vietnamese fishermen temporarily kept at a detention centre of the immigration office in Pontianak City.

Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window
Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

The National Single Window had successfully connected 200 administrative procedures of 13 relevant ministries by the end of August, in addition to processing over 3.2 million records and more than 40,000 enterprises.

Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam proposed the establishment of an ASEAN Military Intelligence Community (AMIC) at the 17th ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM) held via video conference on September 22.

Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to have a third dialogue with farmers next week on the difficulties they are facing in agricultural production.

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

September 23 marks 45 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Vietnam a responsible UN member
Vietnam a responsible UN member
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 