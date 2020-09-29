13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020

So far this year, many provincial leaders have become cabinet members.

The Party Secretary and Chair of the People’s Council of Yen Bai province – Mrs. Pham Thi Thanh Tra – has been appointed Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.

Tra was born in 1964 in the central province of Nghe An. She used to hold the following positions: Vice Chair of Tran Yen District People's Committee, Secretary of the Yen Bai Provincial Youth Union, Head of the Yen Bai Provincial Party Committee's Propaganda Department, Vice Chair of Yen Bai Provincial People's Committee, Secretary of Yen Bai City Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Yen Bai Provincial Party Committee, Chair of Yen Bai Provincial People's Committee, Secretary of the Yen Bai Provincial Party Committee, Chair of People's Council of Yen Bai province.

Mrs. Pham Thi Thanh Tra

Party Secretary of Bac Lieu Province, Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong, has been appointed Deputy Head of the Central Organizing Committee. Duong was born in 1962 in Hanoi. He used to be Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Agencies and then Secretary of the Party Committee of Bac Lieu Province since 2017.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong

The newly-appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan is the former Party Secretary of Dong Thap Province and Head of the National Assembly delegation of Dong Thap province.

Hoan was born in 1961 in Dong Thap province. He used to hold the following positions: Deputy Director of the Dong Thap Provincial Department of Construction, Director of the Department of Construction of Dong Thap province, Vice Chairman of Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Cao Lanh City, Dong Thap Province, Deputy Secretary of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee, Secretary of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee and Head of Dong Thap Province’s National Assembly delegation.

Mr. Le Minh Hoan

The newly-appointed Deputy Head of the Central Organizing Committee Hoang Dang Quang is the former Secretary of the Quang Binh Provincial Party Committee.

Quang was born in 1961 in the central province of Quang Binh. Quang holds a mathematics master's degree and a bachelor's degree of economics. He used to hold the following positions: Secretary of the Quang Trach District Party Committee of Quang Binh Province, Head of Quang Binh Province’s National Assembly delegation, Secretary of the Quang Binh Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Council of Quang Binh Province for the term 2016-2021.

Mr. Hoang Dang Quang

The Party Secretary and Chairman of the central Quang Tri province for the term 2015-2020 – Mr. Nguyen Van Hung - has been appointed Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Mr. Hung was born in 1961 in Quang Tri province. He used to hold the following positions: Secretary of they Youth Union of Quang Tri Province; Vice Chairman of Quang Tri Provincial Party Committee; Chairman of Da Krong district, Quang Tri province; Chairman of the People's Committee, Chairman of the People's Council, Secretary of the Dong Ha Party Committee, Quang Tri province; Deputy Secretary, Secretary of the Quang Tri Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Quang Tri Provincial People's Council.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hung

The newly-appointed Deputy Head of the Central Mass Mobilization Commission of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Hong Linh is former Secretary of the Party Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau province, former Chairman of the People's Council of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province for the term 2015-2020.

Linh was born in 1964 in the southern province of Long An. He used to hold various positions: Secretary of the Youth Union of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province; Secretary of Long Dien District Party Committee; Member of the Party Standing Committee, Head of the People's Committee of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province; Deputy Secretary of the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of People's Council of Ba Ria - Vung Tau province; Secretary of the Party Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. He is a deputy of the 11th and 12th National Assembly.

Mr. Nguyen Hong Linh

Deputy Secretary of Party Committee of Central Agencies Huynh Tan Viet is the former Secretary of Phu Yen Provincial Party Committee, former Chairman of Phu Yen Provincial People's Council for the term 2015-2020.

Viet was born in 1962 in the central province of Phu Yen. He holds a bachelor's degree of economics, and master's degree of state management.

He used to hold the following positions: Secretary of the Phu Yen Provincial Youth Union; Director of Phu Yen Department of Industry; Secretary of the Tuy An District Party Committee, Head of the Phu Yen Provincial Party Committee’s Mass Mobilization Department; Permanent Deputy Secretary and Chairman of the People's Council of Phu Yen province; Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Council of Phu Yen province.

Mr. Huynh Tan Viet

Member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, Head of the Petition Committee of National Assembly Duong Thanh Binh is the former Secretary of Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020.

Binh was born in 1961, a native from the southern province of Ca Mau. He holds a bachelor degree in politics and economics. He used to hold the following positions: Head of the Organizing Committee of Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee; Party Secretary of Tran Van Thoi District of Ca Mau Province; Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee for the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 terms. He is also Head of the National Assembly delegation from Ca Mau province.

Mr. Duong Thanh Binh

Deputy Chairman of the Central Inspection Committee Nguyen Van Hung is a member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Kon Tum Provincial Party Committee, former Chairman of the Kon Tum Provincial People's Council.

Hung was born in 1964 in the central province of Quang Nam. He holds a Ph.D degree in economic theory, bachelor degree in political theory. He used to be Director of the Department of Planning and Investment of Kon Tum province; Secretary of the Kon Plông District Party Committee, Chairman of People's Council of Kon Plong district, Kon Tum province; a member of the Kon Tum Party Standing Committee, Head of the Kon Tum Provincial Party Committee’s Mass Mobilization Department; Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of People's Committee of Kon Tum Province.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hung

Deputy Minister of Public Security Tran Quoc To, a member of the Party Central Committee, is former Secretary of Thai Nguyen Provincial Party Committee.

He was born in 1962 in the northern province of Ninh Binh. He used to hold the following positions: Deputy Director General of the General Department of Crime Prevention and Fighting Police, Ministry of Public Security; Deputy Head of Investigation Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security; Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Thai Nguyen Provincial Party Committee; Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of National Assembly delegation of the 14th term of Thai Nguyen province.

Mr. Tran Quoc To

Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Hong Dien, a member of the Party Central Committee, is the former Secretary of the Party Committee, former Chairman of the People's Council of Thai Binh Province for the term 2015-2020.

He was born in 1965 in Thai Binh province. He used to hold the following positions: Secretary of the Thai Binh Provincial Youth Union; Chief of the Office of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Department of Culture - Social Affairs of Thai Binh province; Secretary of the Vu Thu District Party Committee, Chairman of Vu Thu District; Head of the Propaganda Department of Thai Binh Provincial Party Committee; Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Thai Binh Provincial Party Committee; Chairman of the People's Council of Thai Binh province; Head of National Assembly Delegation of Thai Binh province, a member of the National Assembly’s Finance and Budget Committee.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Thanh

Deputy Head of the Central Organizing Committee Nguyen Thi Thanh, a member of the Party Central Committee, is former Secretary of Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020.

Before being transferred to the Central Organizing Committee, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly also appointed Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh as the Deputy Head of the Deputy Affairs Committee.

Thanh was born in 1967 in Ninh Binh province. She holds a master's degree of business administration, and bachelor's degree of law. She used to be a member of the Standing Committee of the Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Yen Khanh District Party Committee, Secretary of the Ninh Binh Provincial Party Committee for the term of 2011 - 2015 and the term of term 2015 - 2020. Thanh is currently also a member of the National Assembly's Committee on Social Affairs.

Mr. Pham Ngoc Thuong

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong is former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of People's Committee of Lang Son Province for the term 2016-2021.

He was born in 1968 and holds a Ph.D. degree in literature. He used to hold the following positions: Rector of Lang Son College of Teacher Training; Director of the Department of Education and Training of Lang Son province; Secretary of the Party Committee of Chi Lang District, Lang Son Province; Vice Chairman of People's Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of People's Committee of Lang Son province.

Thanh Nam