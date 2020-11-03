Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22 new Secretaries of provincial, municipal Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure

05/11/2020    14:45 GMT+7

22 secretaries of provincial, municipal party committees have been newly elected for the 2020-2025 tenure.

22 new Secretaries of provincial, municipal Party Committees for 2020-2025 tenure hinh anh 1
 
 
 

Other News

Lawmakers raise concerns over quality of controversial textbooks, demanded accountability
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Many National Assembly (NA) deputies raised concerns over the quality of the first-grade textbook set and demanded accountability for the issue in the plenary session on socio-economic issues on Wednesday in Hanoi.

41 Secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

41 secretaries of municipal, provincial party committees have been re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure.

Breakthrough in digital transformation to catch up with 4.0 revolution
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

One of the key contents of the draft report on the implementation of the 2011-2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy and the development of 2021-2030 Strategy is the strong development of science, technology and innovation

Vietnam urged to better prepare for new investment wave
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnam has now become a top investment destination for foreign companies that are looking to form a sustainable supply chain for the future.

China changes sovereignty claim in the East Sea: hope or illusion?
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21 giờ trước 

“This is the time for China to give up the 9-dash line. This does not affect their interests,” said Dr. Li Nan, a research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore, at a recent online seminar on the East Sea.

Fresh policies come into effect from November
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

A string of fresh policies on early childhood education development policies, financial support for pedagogy students, sanctions on administrative violations in health sector shall come into effect from November.

The East Sea and the new US President’s choice
FEATUREicon  04/11/2020 

Many Americans went to the polls early to elect a new President and the results of the 2020 US presidential election will have great implications for the world geopolitical situation.

Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Lawmakers proposed solutions to promote socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 3.

Lawmakers concerned over forest losses in light of central floods
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Forest protection issues were in the spotlight on Tuesday in the National Assembly, amid public concern that the loss of forests had contributed to the devastation from floods and landslides in the central region in recent weeks.

Vietnam stresses need to observe law of the sea at UNSC’s open debate
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has stressed the need to foster friendly relations among countries and observe the UN Charter and international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Legislator puts forth solutions to socio-economic development issues
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

Lawmakers proposed solutions to promote socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 3.

PCC's Inspection Commission asks for discipline against Politburo member
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

The Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo to consider and apply a disciplinary measure against Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh, 

Transparency and accountability should be upheld
POLITICSicon  04/11/2020 

National Assembly Deputy Nguyen Minh Son from the southern province of Tien Giang talks about the importance of sound legislation to help the country successfully fight corruption.

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received visiting Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2.

First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

The first plenary session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th meeting was held in Hanoi on November 2 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  03/11/2020 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Speaker of the NA of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2, expressing the willingness to work with the RoK side to foster the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.

Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

The Municipal/Provincial Party Congresses have wrapped up with nine out of 36 newly-elected Secretaries being women.

70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  03/11/2020 

A programme to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnam - Hungary diplomatic relations was recently held in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, attended by nearly 80 guests.

Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, headed by Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, is attending a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)'s Governing Council from November 1-4.

Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong handed over the third prizes of the 2020 National External Information Service Awards to two Mexican authors at an event held in Mexico City on October 30.

More News
. Latest news

