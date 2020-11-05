37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings slated for November 12-15

As Chair of ASEAN 2020, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, which will be held via video conference from November 12-15,

Vice Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Duong Hoai Nam told the ministry’s regular press conference on November 5.

These are the most important meetings during Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship and include the 37th ASEAN Summit; ASEAN 1+Summits with China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, the US, Australia and the UN; the ASEAN-New Zealand Leaders’ Summit to commemorate the 45th anniversary of dialogue relations; the 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit; and the 15th East Asia Summit.

The RCEP Summit; the Mekong-Japan Summit and the Mekong-RoK Summit; the 10th Summit between Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam; and the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Summit will also be held.

PM Phuc and ASEAN leaders, together with partners, will discuss the building process of the ASEAN Community, complete ASEAN priorities and initiatives in 2020, and bolster ASEAN partnerships.

They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, and uphold ASEAN’s central role, especially in the world in the post-pandemic era.

ASEAN has basically completed priorities and initiatives in 2020 on schedule, Nam said, including the Mid-Term Review on the 2025 ASEAN Community Vision and the review of the implementation of the ASEAN Charter.

The ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund has raised 10 million USD from member countries and partners. The regional reserve of medical supplies and ASEAN Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Network for Public Health and new communicable diseases will be launched during the 37th ASEAN Summit, the spokesperson said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises 10 member states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.