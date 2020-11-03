41 Secretaries of municipal, provincial Party Committees re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure

41 secretaries of municipal, provincial party committees have been re-elected for 2020-2025 tenure.
Vietnam has now become a top investment destination for foreign companies that are looking to form a sustainable supply chain for the future.
“This is the time for China to give up the 9-dash line. This does not affect their interests,” said Dr. Li Nan, a research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore, at a recent online seminar on the East Sea.
A string of fresh policies on early childhood education development policies, financial support for pedagogy students, sanctions on administrative violations in health sector shall come into effect from November.
Many Americans went to the polls early to elect a new President and the results of the 2020 US presidential election will have great implications for the world geopolitical situation.
Lawmakers proposed solutions to promote socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 3.
Forest protection issues were in the spotlight on Tuesday in the National Assembly, amid public concern that the loss of forests had contributed to the devastation from floods and landslides in the central region in recent weeks.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has stressed the need to foster friendly relations among countries and observe the UN Charter and international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The Party Central Committee (PCC)'s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo to consider and apply a disciplinary measure against Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh,
National Assembly Deputy Nguyen Minh Son from the southern province of Tien Giang talks about the importance of sound legislation to help the country successfully fight corruption.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received visiting Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2.
The first plenary session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th meeting was held in Hanoi on November 2 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Speaker of the NA of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2, expressing the willingness to work with the RoK side to foster the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.
The Municipal/Provincial Party Congresses have wrapped up with nine out of 36 newly-elected Secretaries being women.
A programme to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnam - Hungary diplomatic relations was recently held in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, attended by nearly 80 guests.
A Vietnamese delegation, headed by Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, is attending a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)'s Governing Council from November 1-4.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong handed over the third prizes of the 2020 National External Information Service Awards to two Mexican authors at an event held in Mexico City on October 30.
Nine women have been elected to the post of Secretary of provincial Party Committees for the 2020-2025 tenure, and 28 newly-elected Secretaries were born in the 1970s, figures reveal.
Socio-economic development issues and a draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control will be high on agenda at the 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly on November 2.
Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Byeong-seug and his wife on November 1 visited the northern province of Ninh Binh as part of their trip to Vietnam.
