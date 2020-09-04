53rd ASEAN Foreign Minister’s Meeting to be held online

The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings will be held from September 9-12 in the form of video conference, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA)

Within the framework of the event, the meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ), the 27th meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council, the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference (PMC) 10 1 Sessions with ASEAN's Dialogue Partners, the 21st ASEAN 3 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 10th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum, the ASEAN Coordinating Council’s special session on sub-regional development, the ASEAN ministerial-level dialogue on strengthening women’s role in sustainable peace and security, and a dialogue between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Governmental Commission on Human Rights will be held.

Representing ASEAN Chair 2020, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh will chair the meetings./.VNA