Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/07/2020 09:20:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A patriotic intellectual in profile

21/07/2020    07:39 GMT+7

With extraordinary patriotism and energy, lawyer Nguyen Huu Tho overcame many temptations and the constraints of society at the time to become a leader of the South Vietnam liberation force,

 wholeheartedly serving the nation's cause of independence and reunification.

A patriotic intellectual in profile
LEADING BY EXAMPLE: President of the South Vietnam National Liberation Front Nguyen Huu Tho (2nd right) with the Tri Thien delegation. Photo courtesy of Liberation News Agency

He was captured, tortured and sent to prison by the enemy for his patriotism. But he remained indomitable, loyal to revolutionary ideals and believing that victory would come in the end.

A patriotic intellectual in profile
Lawyer Nguyen Huu Tho.

In his concluding address at the “Nguyen Huu Tho with the Vietnam Revolution and the Homeland of Long An” conference in the Mekong Delta province of Long An, held to mark Tho's 110th birthday in mid-July, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh highlighted the contributions the patriotic intellectual made.

A patriotic intellectual in profile
MAN OF ACTION: Nguyen Huu Tho (standing, middle) and the Phu Yen Province guerrillas. Photo baophuyen.com.vn

In his early days as an underground member of the resistance force against the French occupation, Tho worked as a lawyer in Sai Gon (former name of HCM City). With the talent, enthusiasm, and humility of a true intellectual, he became a respected leader of the peace movement in Sai Gon in the early 1950s.

On March 9, 1950, lawyer Tho led a demonstration of tens of thousands of people of all walks of life, mostly young workers and students, to demand democracy, freedom, peace, welfare, and protest against the US involvement in the first Indochina war. Facing this first anti-American protest march in South Vietnam, two US warships docking at Sai Gon Port had to leave. 

After the 1954 Geneva Agreement was signed, Tho mobilised civil servants and intellectuals to participate in the peace movement in South Vietnam. Within a short period of time, local peace committees were established throughout markets, schools, factories, as well as in rural areas around Sai Gon. 

Lawyer Tho gradually gained trust by lovers of peace, democracy and independence in South Vietnam, and for those activities he was arrested by the Sai Gon administration several times. 

 

The National Front for Liberation of South Vietnam was established in December 1960. At that time, he was under house arrest in Phu Yen Province by the Ngo Dinh Diem administration.

After being freed by the revolutionary forces in October 1961, lawyer Tho went to the resistance base in Tay Ninh Province, and there he was elected Chairman of the Central Committee of the National Front for Liberation of South Vietnam.

In June 1969, he was appointed Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of South of Vietnam.

He was admired by his comrades-in-arms and the people for his profound political stance, and for upholding the banner of great solidarity for national independence and reunification.

Following the liberation of South Vietnam and the country’s reunification, he was elected Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in June 1976.

He held more important posts as Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in April 1980, and Chairman of the National Assembly and Vice Chairman of the State Council of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in July 1981.

At the 3rd National Congress of the Vietnam Motherland Front in November 1988, Tho was elected Chairman of the Front’s Central Committee. In August 1994, at the Fourth National Congress of the Front, he was elected as Honorary President of the Presidium of the Central Committee.

He made important contributions to the formation of the Party’s renewal policy, directed and participated in drafting the Constitution in 1992, and offered a host of suggestions on modernising the state apparatus, the National Assembly, and the Motherland Front. VNS

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification

Southern region thrives after 45 years of reunification

After 45 years of national reunification and three decades of the Doi Moi (renewal) process, under the leadership of the Party, southern provinces and cities’ economy have thrived dramatically.

“I love my country” journey 2020 launched

“I love my country” journey 2020 launched

The Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation has announced the journey titled "I Love My Country" for 2020 which will run from the National Reunification Day (April 30) - National Day (September 2).

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
Vietnam actively engages in UN Human Rights Council’s 44th session
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland – 

Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month
Vietnam, New Zealand Prime Ministers to hold virtual summit this month
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and New Zealand’s counterpart Jacinda Ardern will hold online summit on July 22, Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told reporters Thursday.

US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency
US election 2020: Kanye West launches unconventional bid for presidency
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Fans have questioned whether the rapper's last-minute bid for the presidency is genuine.

VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
VN Foreign Ministry warns over scam repatriation flights
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

The foreign ministry has urged overseas Vietnamese wishing to go home to be cautious and only rely on official channels to get tickets for repatriation flights.

Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks
Coronavirus: EU leaders start third day of recovery talks
POLITICSicon  19/07/2020 

As global cases rise by record numbers, EU leaders struggle to reach a deal on a recovery package.

Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
Japanese governor honoured with Vietnam’s Friendship Medal
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, empowered by the State President, presented the Friendship Medal to Seiji Hagiwara, Governor of Mimasaka city in Japan’s Okayama prefecture, 

Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.

Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
Vietnam reaffirms sovereignty over Spratly and Paracels islands
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam has a full legal foundation and historical evidence to back up its sovereignty claims over the Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) islands and calls for all countries to respect international law.

US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

US Attorney General William Barr has accused Hollywood and US tech firms of "collaborating" with the Chinese government to do business there.

Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17/07/2020 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting
ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Senior officials of ASEAN countries and India agreed to enhance the two sides’ cooperation in various fields at their 22nd annual meeting held online on July 16.

EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal
EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Hopes of reaching an agreement are not high, but some countries say they need urgent funding.

Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
POLITICSicon  17/07/2020 

Successfully building the ASEAN Community continues to be a top priority of the bloc despite the difficulties and challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 

Mexico and Vietnam: for an open and strong multilateral trade system
Mexico and Vietnam: for an open and strong multilateral trade system
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

In forty-five years of diplomatic relations, economic ties between Mexico and Vietnam have grown significantly.

Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador
Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.

Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Australia will continue to strongly advocate the freedom of navigation through the East Sea (internationally called the South China Sea), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on July 16.

Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

British Ambassador Gareth Ward and Vietnamese Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday to outline future co-operation through the Better Health Programme, part of the UK’s Prosperity Fund.

VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed decisions on the appointment of new deputy defence ministers.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and three ministers working for him have resigned from the cabinet, paving the way for the reshuffle of the government's economic ministerial team.

National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups
National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

The National Assembly has approved $5.97 billion in funding for the implementation of the first phase of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas from 2021-2030.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 