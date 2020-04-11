A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister

Việt Nam still has a whole battle ahead as no specific cure or vaccines for COVID-19 are available at the moment, and the Government needs the support of the people to fight the pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam speaks at a video meeting with press and media on April 10, 2020. — Photo baoochinhphu.vn

Speaking at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on Friday in Hà Nội, Đam called on the public to continue cooperation and supporting the Government’s preventive measures and instructions as they play an important role in stopping the spread of the virus.

The Deputy PM said Việt Nam’s strength lies within its “FOUR on the spot” model to fight COVID-19 (timely prevention, isolation, treatment on the spot; required facilities on the spot; funding on the spot; and supportive human resources on the spot).

The political system and the military forces have been devoted in the prevention and control of the pandemic right from the very beginning, he said.

The IT business community has also played its part in the battle with practical technology solutions to track and monitor cases, fostering digitalisation in education, healthcare, during this time of crisis.

Regarding the prevention of the disease in the future, Deputy PM Đam emphasised that this is not the time to relax or show complacency.

“We have won the first round, but another whole battle is still ahead. Therefore, we need to stay united, have faith and support the directions of the Politburo, the Secretariat, the Government, the Prime Minister, the Steering Committee, and the guidelines of the health sector,” he said.

Currently in the world, there is no specific medicine or standard treatment for COVID-19. Therefore, he asked the healthcare sector and relevant sectors to actively conduct clinical trials of medicines and treatment regimens even though there is yet enough scientific basis.

Even in the fight against SARS in 2003, Việt Nam's treatment regimen was used worldwide. Currently, the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam is also very good, with the number of people who have recovered relatively high, he said.

However, the new regimen is has only theoretical knowledge, doctors are the ones on the frontline who perform direct treatment for patients.

“We have to put all our trust in doctors and be optimistic,” he said.

Đam also said that during the past three months, Việt Nam had never been passive or panicked in this fight and had always taken earlier and stronger measures than recommended.

“We have envisaged different scenarios, including the worst case situation in order to design proper response plans in advance,” he added.

Deputy PM Đam also spoke highly of the important role played by reporters who have directly joined frontline forces to provide sufficient and transparent information to the public.

Việt Nam has confirmed 257 infection cases so far, of whom 144 have been cleared of the virus and discharged from hospitals. — VNS