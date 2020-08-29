Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Action plan to bolster CLMV economic growth approved

30/08/2020    09:21 GMT+7

Cooperation in trade and investment, human resources, and post-pandemic economic recovery will be the focus of a 2021-2022 joint plan of action freshly adopted by Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) at the 12th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting.

Action plan to bolster CLMV economic growth approved hinh anh 1

Illustrative image (Source: Reuters)

The event was held online on August 29 within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-52).

Participants discussed the implementation of a comprehensive recovery plan, together with the enforcement of the Hanoi Plan of Action on economic cooperation among ASEAN member states, and supply chain linkages in response to the COVID-19 to minimise the pandemic’s impact on regional economy.

 

They exchanged views on reports that senior economic officials submitted to Economic Ministers, as well as preparations for dialogues with ASEAN’s partners and the business community in the region.

They shared opinions on the reform process of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Participating ministers also discussed and approved several documents submitted by senior economic officials, including ASEAN digital integration indicator, Terms of Reference (TOR) on connecting ASEAN innovation centres, and guidance to boost comprehensive business in ASEAN. Of note, ASEAN digital integration indicator and TOR on connecting ASEAN innovation centres are two among 13 priority initiatives of Vietnam as ASEAN Chair in 2020.VNA

 
 

