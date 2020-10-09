Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/10/2020 10:03:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ADMM-14, ADMM+ to take place in December

11/10/2020    08:44 GMT+7

The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-14) and the 7th ADMM Plus (ADMM +) are scheduled to take place from December 9-11.

ADMM-14, ADMM+ to take place in December hinh anh 1

Director of the Foreign Relations Department under the Ministry of National Defence Lieut. Gen. Vu Chien Thang (C) speaks at the working session (Photo: https://www.qdnd.vn/)

Speaking at a working session on October 8 in Hanoi with defence attaches from ASEAN countries and dialogue partners - Russia, China, the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, New Zealand, and India, Thang said Vietnam is determined to hold remaining military-defence conferences during its 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

A ceremony to celebrate the 10th year of the founding of the ADMM will also be held in December, he said.

Meanwhile, the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) and ADSOM Plus (ADSOM +) will be organised online on November 17 and 19, respectively.

 

The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) and ADSOM Plus WG are slated for earlier, on November 10 and 11, as preparatory meetings for ADSOM and ADSOM+, he noted.

The form for the holding of ADMM-14 and the 7th ADMM+ will be considered and countries will be notified shortly, as these are the most important defence conferences in the year Vietnam has chairmanship of ASEAN, he said.

Due to COVID-19, a number of activities scheduled to be hosted by the Ministry of National Defence in 2020 will be postponed to 2021, Thang added./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session
Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Socio-economic issues and personnel preparations for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee were among those high on the agenda of the 13th session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, held in Hanoi from October 5 to 9.

NA Standing Committee to open 49th session on October 12
NA Standing Committee to open 49th session on October 12
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to hold its 49th session in Hanoi from October 12 afternoon to October 15 morning, according to the NA Office.

UNSC meeting talks enhancement of mediation sensitivity, effectiveness
UNSC meeting talks enhancement of mediation sensitivity, effectiveness
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam, in coordination with Germany, Belgium and Switzerland, held on October 9 an UN Security Council (UNSC) Arria-formula meeting on the enhancement of mediation sensitivity and effectiveness in preventing and resolving conflicts.

Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting
Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam's mission to the UN, represented Vietnam to attend the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held on October 9 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov.

Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session
Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong. During the session, the committee discusses important issues.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for comprehensive approach to issues in Mali
Vietnam, Indonesia call for comprehensive approach to issues in Mali
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia called for a comprehensive approach to address security and humanitarian challenges, and promote socio-economic development in Mali, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on October 8.

7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon
7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 period will take place from October 11 to 13 in Hanoi, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung on October 8 chaired the Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM).

Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

A Vietnamese mission led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has actively participated in the 45th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) from September 14 to October 7.

Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/10/2020 

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs looked into a Government report on a draft resolution on the organisation of urban administration in HCM City on Wednesday morning.

Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

As an ASEAN member state, Vietnam commits to actively and responsibly joining regional cooperation mechanisms to ensure security and safety of cyber space, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

New decree to improve performance of civil servants
New decree to improve performance of civil servants
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

National Assembly Deputy Bui Thi An speaks about the Government’s efforts to improve the quality of cadres, civil servants and public employees.

PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a public service workforce plan for 2021.

Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

The Government has issued Decision 143/NQ-CP approving the tasks of making the national master planning in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

A number of socio-economic development reports and plans were delivered during the first day of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 13th sitting in Hanoi on October 5.

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
Third wave of reform: 20% more regulations on businesses to be cut
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The Vietnamese government’s Resolution 68 that aims to reduce business regulations by 20% and at least 20% of costs is seen as the Government’s third wave of reform.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 