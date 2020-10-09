ADMM-14, ADMM+ to take place in December

The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-14) and the 7th ADMM Plus (ADMM +) are scheduled to take place from December 9-11.

Director of the Foreign Relations Department under the Ministry of National Defence Lieut. Gen. Vu Chien Thang (C) speaks at the working session (Photo: https://www.qdnd.vn/)

Speaking at a working session on October 8 in Hanoi with defence attaches from ASEAN countries and dialogue partners - Russia, China, the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, New Zealand, and India, Thang said Vietnam is determined to hold remaining military-defence conferences during its 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

A ceremony to celebrate the 10th year of the founding of the ADMM will also be held in December, he said.

Meanwhile, the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) and ADSOM Plus (ADSOM +) will be organised online on November 17 and 19, respectively.

The ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) and ADSOM Plus WG are slated for earlier, on November 10 and 11, as preparatory meetings for ADSOM and ADSOM+, he noted.

The form for the holding of ADMM-14 and the 7th ADMM+ will be considered and countries will be notified shortly, as these are the most important defence conferences in the year Vietnam has chairmanship of ASEAN, he said.

Due to COVID-19, a number of activities scheduled to be hosted by the Ministry of National Defence in 2020 will be postponed to 2021, Thang added./.VNA