AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building

The 35th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of ASEAN (AIPA-35) with the theme "Further strengthening parliamentary cooperation in ASEAN Community building" was held in Vientiane (Laos) from September 14 - 20, 2014.
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung attends the meeting of the AIPA-35 Executive Committee, Vientiane, September 15, 2014. Photos: VNA
Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Sinh Hung, head of the delegation of the Vietnam National Assembly (top, 5th, from left) and leaders of the delegations of other ASEAN countries at the opening ceremony of AIPA-35, on the morning of September 16, 2014, in Vientiane.
Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Sinh Hung, Head of the delegation of the National Assembly of Vietnam and leaders of the delegation at the opening ceremony of AIPA-35, on September 16, 2014 in Vientiane capital.
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong receives Mr. Cheam Yeap, Chairman of the Cambodia National Assembly's Economic, Financial and Banking Committee in the framework of the AIPA-35 General Assembly, on the afternoon of September 17, 2014, in Vientiane.
AIPA 41: Cambodian NA Secretary General appreciates Vietnam’s initiatives
Secretary General of the Cambodian National Assembly Leng Peng Long has appreciated Vietnam’s initiative to put the discussion of the establishment of a young parliamentary committee on the agenda of the upcoming 41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly.
In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Cambodia on September 4 on the threshold of the event slated for September 8-10, Leng Peng Long stressed the necessity for parliaments to issue policies dedicated to youths so as to create favourable conditions for them to get engaged in the national development cause.
He highly valued the host’s idea to continue discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic during this event.
According to him, although ASEAN organised two meetings to seek measures in response to the pandemic, including this content in the AIPA 41 agenda is still urgent as all Southeast Asia countries have been hit hard, but yet to find out a radical solution to deal with difficulties caused by the pandemic.
He suggested AIPA member parliaments to seek common solutions as AIPA is a legal mechanism of ASEAN and needs to help the bloc effectively cope with complicated developments of the disease.
Regarding Cambodia-Vietnam parliamentary cooperation, Leng Peng Long affirmed that the cooperation remains close amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Cambodian NA is completing procedures to receive aid worth 25 million USD from the Vietnamese side to build its office, he stated, adding that in May, 30,000 face masks of Vietnam were sent to Cambodia’s NA and Senate, thus meeting the country’s urgent demand.
VNA
Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General
The Vietnamese National Assembly’s thorough and professional preparation for the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) has left good impression
Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
The Vietnamese National Assembly will hold the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) themed “Parliamentary diplomacy for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community”
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code