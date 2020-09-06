AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building

AIPA 41: Cambodian NA Secretary General appreciates Vietnam’s initiatives

Secretary General of the Cambodian National Assembly Leng Peng Long has appreciated Vietnam’s initiative to put the discussion of the establishment of a young parliamentary committee on the agenda of the upcoming 41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) General Assembly.

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Cambodia on September 4 on the threshold of the event slated for September 8-10, Leng Peng Long stressed the necessity for parliaments to issue policies dedicated to youths so as to create favourable conditions for them to get engaged in the national development cause.

He highly valued the host’s idea to continue discussions on the COVID-19 pandemic during this event.

According to him, although ASEAN organised two meetings to seek measures in response to the pandemic, including this content in the AIPA 41 agenda is still urgent as all Southeast Asia countries have been hit hard, but yet to find out a radical solution to deal with difficulties caused by the pandemic.

He suggested AIPA member parliaments to seek common solutions as AIPA is a legal mechanism of ASEAN and needs to help the bloc effectively cope with complicated developments of the disease.

Regarding Cambodia-Vietnam parliamentary cooperation, Leng Peng Long affirmed that the cooperation remains close amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Cambodian NA is completing procedures to receive aid worth 25 million USD from the Vietnamese side to build its office, he stated, adding that in May, 30,000 face masks of Vietnam were sent to Cambodia’s NA and Senate, thus meeting the country’s urgent demand.