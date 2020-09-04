AIPA-41 opening ceremony in photos

The 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) opened in a virtual format in Hanoi on September 8 themed Parliamentary Diplomacy for a Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN Community.
|Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the meeting online, saying ASEAN must be built toward a strong, cohesive, internationally recognized, people-oriented, people-centred and resilient community.
|In her opening speech, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam National Assembly, AIPA 2020 chair and AIPA-41 chair, notes the organisation of the General Assembly indicates the individual parliaments’ determination and efforts to stand in unity with their governments to overcome challenges together.
|Taking the floor, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc encourages a stronger dialogue mechanism to promote the successful implementation of the ASEAN Community Blueprint based on all three pillars: the ASEAN Political-Security Community, the ASEAN Economic Community and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community.
|This is the first time in history that an AIPA has been held virtually due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
|AIPA-41 is the most important parliamentary activity in the AIPA Year 2020 under the chairmanship of Vietnam. This is the third time the National Assembly of Vietnam has assumed the role of AIPA Chair and the third time it has played host to the AIPA General Assembly, following their previous two iterations in 2002 and 2010.
|During this gathering, a meeting of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA), a meeting of AIPA young parliamentarians on the initiative of Vietnam, and sessions of political, economic and social committees are due to take place.
Artists stage a special art programme to welcome the start of the meeting.
|Delegates attending the opening ceremony pose for a photo September 8.
AIPA-41 is expected to adopt the AIPA 41 General Assembly’s activities and agenda, time and venue for the AIPA-42 General Assembly, draft resolutions of the committees, the establishment of the AIPA Young Parliamentarians Conference. It will honour a number of MPs for their contributions to AIPA and admit new AIPA observers.
|AIPA-41 opening ceremony in photos
VOV/Vietnam&World
