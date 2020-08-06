Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/08/2020 11:52:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

AIPA 41 to be held online in September

06/08/2020    10:45 GMT+7

The Vietnam National Assembly has proposed organising the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) in the form of a teleconference at Hanoi’s International Convention Centre on September 8-10, 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on August 5.

AIPA 41 to be held online in September
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the meeting.

Ngan, who is also Chair of AIPA 41, revealed the information while chairing the second meeting of the National Steering Committee and the Organising Committee for AIPA 41 in Hanoi on August 5.

She highlighted the significance of preparations for the event, from technical infrastructure to content, logistics, and communications work, saying content preparation requires close coordination between relevant agencies in order to find consensus among AIPA member and observer countries.

 

Following the first meeting of the National Steering Committee and the Organising Committee for AIPA 41 in November last year, the head of the Organising Committee signed a decision establishing the AIPA41 National Secretariat and sub-committees, which have adjusted the organisation of AIPA 41 towards teleconferencing.

Ngan sent a letter last March to heads of AIPA member legislatures and the AIPA Secretary General on the COVID-19 pandemic, calling on them to join hands with government in the fight. Her appeal a received a warm response in AIPA member parliaments.

The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly was also held online within the 36th ASEAN Summit in June.

In June and July, the NA successfully organised the third meeting of the AIPA Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs and the Parliamentary Partnership on Educational and Cultural Cooperation for Sustainable Development./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
US reaffirms opposition to China’s unlawful claims in East Sea
US reaffirms opposition to China’s unlawful claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  1 giờ trước 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 4 held a phone talk with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof, 

Vietnamese Embassy seeks to protect citizens in Beirut after blasts
Vietnamese Embassy seeks to protect citizens in Beirut after blasts
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

As soon as explosions hit Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on August 4, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt, which is concurrently in charge of Lebanon, 

Vietnam attends 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue
Vietnam attends 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, attended the 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue, which was held via video conference on August 5

Vietnam People's Navy grows strong
Vietnam People's Navy grows strong
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Following its first victories on August 2nd and 5th, 1964, the Vietnam People’s Navy has grown dramatically to become an astute military force.

One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences
One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

One Vietnamese citizen was injured in the explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut this morning that has so far claimed 78 lives and injured 4,000 people.

Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on August 4 to discuss promoting bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and global forums.

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.

PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to decide on the organisation of the national high school graduation examinations as regulated in the Law on Education, at a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

US online magazine Foreign Policy has published an article looking into Vietnam’s leadership progress in ASEAN.

Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a one-day regular Cabinet meeting for July on August 3, which focused on seeking measures to fulfil socio-economic goals amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Vietnam News Agency talks to Noel Servigon, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN, about Vietnam's role in the bloc to mark the 25th anniversary (July 28) of the country’s entry.

PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  02/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.

Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.

Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.

Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.

Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Lee Hyuk, General Secretary of the ASEAN-Korea Center, talks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s position in ASEAN and relations with the RoK, on the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law.

Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.

AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliarmentary Assembly (AIPA) for 2019-2020, the Vietnamese National Assembly hosted a virtual conference

Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

In the 25 years since Vietnam joined ASEAN, it has left a major imprint on the bloc thanks to its willingness, effort, responsibility, and contribution to overall achievements.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 