Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/09/2020 14:56:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity

02/09/2020    14:48 GMT+7

Over the last four decades, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) has become one of the most outstanding inter-parliamentary models in Asia and a symbol of solidarity, cooperation, and unity in diversity within the ASEAN Community.

AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity hinh anh 1

Vietnamese Party and State leaders pose for a group photo with leaders of AIPO member parliaments at the opening of AIPO-23 in Hanoi on September 9, 2002 (Photo: VNA)

According to former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Ngo Anh Dung, AIPA was initially the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organisation (AIPO), which was formed on September 2, 1977 in Manila, the Philippines, with five members: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

The establishment of AIPO aimed at promoting collaboration among legislative bodies of regional countries as well as the sharing of information and experience in law-building, thus enhancing mutual understanding, friendship, solidarity, and unity among members.

In 2007, along with the changing of its name as AIPA, the organisation supplemented and adjusted its Charter, completing the organisation of a Jakarta-based Secretariat and strengthening the supervision of the implementation of resolutions through the yearly reporting mechanism.

Commenting on the efficiency of AIPA in fostering cooperation among member parliaments for reaching ASEAN goals, especially over the last decade, Chairman of the NA's Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau said that all activities of the Assembly have been associated with ASEAN’s yearly agenda.

ASEAN Chair Statements, which cover issues from the Political-Security Community, the Economic Community, and the Socio-Cultural Community, have served as the foundation for AIPA’s activities, he said.

He noted that AIPA member parliaments have accompanied ASEAN members’ governments in realising resolutions and declarations approved by ASEAN countries.

Giau stressed the significance of women parliamentarians in AIPA activities, contributing ideals in areas such as politics and socio-economy and ensuring gender equality and the rights of women and children.

Along with ASEAN, AIPA has played a major role in strengthening solidarity and mutual understanding and trust among people in regional countries while positively supporting governments in effectively implementing trans-national cooperation, encouraging the maintenance of national identity, and assisting in improvements to the capacity of member parliaments, he said.

AIPA has also walked shoulder-to-shoulder with regional countries in dealing with major challenges such as the consequences of the global financial crisis, sustainable development, regional security, development gaps, and trans-national crime, Giau said.

Through general assemblies, AIPA has issued a host of resolutions regarding important issues, in particular politics, security, and trust building.

 

AIPA has helped foster regional integration through the enhancement of cooperation among inter-governmental and inter-parliamentary institutions and the promotion of global peace and international law.

Amid complex developments in the region and world, AIPA has released resolutions calling for stronger engagement from Southeast Asian parliaments in coping with security and political issues in the region. Parliaments have played an important role in ASEAN cooperation for the construction and development of the ASEAN Community, Giau noted.

In the field of economy, AIPA has paid much attention to bolstering cooperation among ASEAN countries and between the grouping and its partners. AIPA has also approved resolutions highlighting the need to narrow the development gap among ASEAN member countries as well as between the bloc and other regions.

AIPA has supported the implementation of the Blueprint of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and suggested that ASEAN make periodical assessments of implementation in line with the AEC Vision 2025.

Regarding the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), AIPA parliamentarians have stressed the need for ASEAN member countries to ensure that economic development is accompanied by the sustainable development of natural resources, minimisation of the negative impact of climate change, food and energy security, and environmental protection and biodiversity.

AIPA has also helped increase regional cooperation in education, culture, and healthcare, while enhancing the role of women in ASEAN, protecting children’s rights, and contributing to resolving issues in the environment, labour, immigration, poverty, and drugs.

AIPA has also contributed to creating consensus among member countries in applying poverty reduction measures, promoting the observation of migrant workers, strengthening discussions on education and vocational training, preventing child labour, fighting drug trafficking and the spread of epidemics and trans-national crime, and cooperating in environmental protection and increasing cooperation in culture and tourism within ASEAN. AIPA has also increased the role of women in all areas and at all levels.

It has supported ASEAN member countries’ governments in building the ASEAN Community on all three pillars: politics-security, economy, and socio-culture.

Giau said that Vietnam's admission to the organisation in 1995 was a historical milestone in the Vietnamese parliament’s relations with its counterparts in regional countries.

Vietnam has actively engaged in AIPA activities since then, including hosting the 23rd and 31st AIPA General Assemblies in 2002 and 2010, respectively, as well as thematic meetings and committee-level meetings, he said./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

The policy of putting people at the highest position, ensuring safety for all Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic zone, has helped people believe and understand that "the fatherland never abandons us".

Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh
Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on September 1, 

New policies take effect in September
New policies take effect in September
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Since September 1, a married individual shall be fined VND 3-5 million if he/she cohabits with a partner as husband and wife, 

All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

Vietnam works to promote role of AIPA
Vietnam works to promote role of AIPA
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

The National Assembly of Vietnam, as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, has taken initiative in organising activities of AIPA in suitable forms, despite the complexity of COVID-19.

Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress
Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to look ahead to the middle of the 21st century, with targets to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country

Stories about a special flight
Stories about a special flight
FEATUREicon  01/09/2020 

Ms. Nguyen Thi Huong Lan - Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Consular Affairs – talks to VietNamNet about behind-the-scenes stories about Vietnam’s measures to protect its citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries
The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries
POLITICSicon  31/08/2020 

The Politburo has approved the appointment of the Secretary of the Party Committees of Quang Ngai, Hau Giang, and Phu Yen provinces for the term 2015 - 2020.

E-governance approaches critical mass
E-governance approaches critical mass
POLITICSicon  31/08/2020 

Vietnam has made significant headway in developing an effective e-government, making public services far more accessible for enterprises, investors, and individuals.

ASEAN, RoK ministers meet within framework of AEM-52
ASEAN, RoK ministers meet within framework of AEM-52
POLITICSicon  31/08/2020 

ASEAN economic ministers held online consultations with external partners, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-52) and related meetings, on August 29.

Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
Veteran diplomats remember Vietnam’s 75 years of diplomacy
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

Senior diplomats who have directly contributed to many milestones of the diplomatic sector shared valuable industry lessons at a recent seminar "75 years of Vietnamese diplomacy: Lessons and direction”.

It is impossible to impose human rights criteria of one country on another: NA member
It is impossible to impose human rights criteria of one country on another: NA member
FEATUREicon  31/08/2020 

Major General Nguyen Thanh Hong, standing member of the National Assembly's National Defense and Security Committee, told VietNamNet that the Law on Cyber Security was created to ensure human rights and citizenship.

Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained
Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Agency today decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung 

Action plan to bolster CLMV economic growth approved
Action plan to bolster CLMV economic growth approved
POLITICSicon  30/08/2020 

Cooperation in trade and investment, human resources, and post-pandemic economic recovery will be the focus of a 2021-2022 joint plan of action freshly adopted by Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) at the 12th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting.

Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
Japan calls for peaceful settlement of East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  29/08/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on August 28 called on parties involved in the East Sea issue to pursue the peaceful settlement of conflicts based on international law.

Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
Cambodia’s Royal Order posthumously presented to former Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/08/2020 

Cambodia’s Royal Order of Sahametrei-Mahasena (Grand Officer) was posthumously presented to former Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien during a ceremony held at the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi on August 28.

PM chairs ceremony marking 75th anniversary of National Day
PM chairs ceremony marking 75th anniversary of National Day
POLITICSicon  29/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) in Hanoi on August 28.

Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium
Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The Vietnamese permanent mission to ASEAN on August 28 hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium on “Enhancing ASEAN Cohesiveness, Responsiveness through Resilient Connectivity and Human Capital Development.”

Mekong-Lancang ties enhanced
Mekong-Lancang ties enhanced
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Quang Son talks on the results of the recently concluded third meeting of the six Mekong-Lancang countries in Hanoi on how to minimise the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
POLITICSicon  28/08/2020 

The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 