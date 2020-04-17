Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ambassador calls on US enterprises to remain engaged with Vietnam

 
 
17/04/2020    17:07 GMT+7

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has called on US firms to continue to accompany the Vietnamese Government and people in the fight against COVID-19 and bolster socioeconomic development.

Ambassador calls on US enterprises to remain engaged with Vietnam hinh anh 1

At the online dialogue 

The Ambassador made the appeal at an online dialogue in Washington on April 16 chaired by Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC).

The dialogue was also attended by ambassadors from Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, the Indonesian Chargé d’affaires, and representatives of nearly 50 major US firms in finance, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, and energy.

Representatives from the USCC and US firms expressed a wish to accompany governments through public-private partnerships (PPPs) to tackle COVID-19 and bring production recovery plans to life after the pandemic has passed.

The Singaporean and Malaysian ambassadors and the Indonesian Chargé d’affaires affirmed their country’s support for regional cooperation initiatives raised by Vietnam in its role as ASEAN Chair 2020.

Ambassador Ngoc said that apart from the unprecedented challenges, COVID-19 has also helped to strengthen partnerships and international cooperation and Vietnam has played an active part in regional and global efforts to fight the pandemic.

 

As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam has headed a range of important meetings and identified cooperation initiatives within ASEAN and between the bloc and its partners, he added.

The Ambassador also emphasized that with the efforts of both sides, Vietnam and the US have maintained the pace of their cooperation in all fields, especially healthcare, with the production of medical equipment and protective gear in Vietnam for export to the US being an example of effective collaboration.

Regarding Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19, Ambassador Ngoc said the Vietnamese Government and people are making every effort to complete the twin targets of fighting the virus and protecting public health while assisting economic and social sectors to overcome difficulties.

Economic stimulus packages have been introduced with the aim of leaving nobody behind, he added.

He used the occasion to call on US firms to further their investment in Vietnam and the region, in order to optimize opportunities after the pandemic is brought under control.

Patrick Kilbride, Senior Vice President of the Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC) at the USCC, said US enterprises stand ready to engage in PPPs with governments in the production of pharmaceutical products and protective equipment as well as in communications activities in the fight against COVID-19.VNA

 
 

HCM City to both fight pandemic, prioritise economic development in Q2
HCM City to both fight pandemic, prioritise economic development in Q2
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City will continue to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 while also prioritising socio-economic development in the second quarter of the year, the secretary of the city Party Committee told a meeting on Wednesday.

Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month
Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The United Nations Secretariat on April 15 announced Vietnam’s report on the UN Security Council (UNSC) presidency month (Report No. S/2020/258).

Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Trump unveils plan to reopen states in phases
Coronavirus: Trump unveils plan to reopen states in phases
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Guidelines for "Opening up America Again" outline three stages for US states to ease their lockdowns.

White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown
White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The president's eldest daughter travelled to New Jersey, a virus hotspot, with her family last week.

Vietnam proposes measures for COVID-19 fight at multilateral meeting
Vietnam proposes measures for COVID-19 fight at multilateral meeting
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh proposed four main measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while addressing the Ministerial Video-Conference of the Alliance for Multilateralism on COVID-19 on April 16.

Coronavirus: Macron questions China's handling of outbreak
Coronavirus: Macron questions China's handling of outbreak
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The French president adds his voice to growing concern about China's transparency over the outbreak.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos
Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government on April 16 presented 200,000 antibacterial cloth face masks to the US government and people to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam, Australia to strengthen ties in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam, Australia to strengthen ties in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on April 16 to look into bilateral and regional cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic’s complex developments.

HCM City Party Committee convenes 40th meeting
HCM City Party Committee convenes 40th meeting
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

The 10th HCM City Party Committee convened its 40th meeting on April 16 using teleconferencing.

China strongly supports Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship: ambassador
China strongly supports Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship: ambassador
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Ambassador Deng Xijun, head of the Chinese mission to ASEAN, affirmed his country’s strong support for Vietnam’s chairmanship of the bloc in 2020 during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador
Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on April 15 reiterated Vietnam’s viewpoints on condemning all use of chemical weapons.

Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM
Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Social distancing measures need to be lifted in a gradual and prudent manner that suits each locality’s situation so as to achieve the dual target of effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring socio-economic development.

South Korea election: Ruling party wins amid coronavirus outbreak
South Korea election: Ruling party wins amid coronavirus outbreak
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

President Moon Jae-in's party won a decisive victory in an election held under tight virus controls.

Coronavirus: Trump says peak is passed and US to reopen soon
Coronavirus: Trump says peak is passed and US to reopen soon
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

"We'll be the comeback kids," the president says, predicting some states will reopen this month.

Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19
Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

As ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has played an active role in leading joint efforts between regional countries to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hoang Thi Ha from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.

Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing the two countries’ relations during phone talks on April 15.

Coronavirus: Trump's WHO de-funding 'as dangerous as it sounds'
Coronavirus: Trump's WHO de-funding 'as dangerous as it sounds'
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Bill Gates, a major donor to the global health agency, is among critics of Donald Trump's funding cut.

Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/04/2020 

Vietnam urged relevant countries to strictly abide by the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).

Japan underlines need for information sharing to fight COVID-19
Japan underlines need for information sharing to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said on April 15 that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

