Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

browser not support iframe.

The ambassador said in an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency in Jakarta on April 15 that it is a duty of all countries to mobilise all their resources to curb and terminate the spread of the virus together.

He spoke highly of the initiative to hold the ASEAN Special Summit and the Special ASEAN 3 Summit on Response to COVID-19.

The diplomat hailed Vietnam’s active and proactive role in its capacity as ASEAN Chair in promoting common efforts against COVID-19.

He said partnership with Vietnam is of utmost importance to Japan this year, not only because Vietnam is ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, but also because Vietnam is Japan’s Country Coordinator for ASEAN. VNA