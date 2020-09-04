Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/09/2020 19:23:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19

05/09/2020    19:17 GMT+7

The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum will be held online December 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Asian diplomatic source said.

APEC summit to be held online Dec. 4 due to COVID-19 hinh anh 1

The APEC summit was originally scheduled to be held November 12. However, Malaysia, the current chair of the regional forum, has decided to postpone it by about three weeks and hold it virtually, according to the source.

 

One of the main challenges for Malaysia in organising a virtual summit would be "how to accommodate leaders across all the time zones," with members spanning several continents, one of the sources said.

APEC, which accounts for about 60 percent of world gross domestic product and about 48 percent of world trade, groups Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the US and Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
Notable achievements during Vietnam’s 75 years
FEATUREicon  1 giờ trước 

This September marks 75 years since the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), overthrew 80 years of French colonial rule.

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the 2020 International Army Games in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 4.

Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
Vietnamese NA to hold AIPA-41 online from September 8-10
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese National Assembly will hold the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-41) themed “Parliamentary diplomacy for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community” 

American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
American intelligence officer: a special witness to National Day 1945
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

Archimedes Patti was a special witness as he was invited to a historic event: President Ho Chi Minh's reading of the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945.

Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
Positive economic signs in August despite pandemic: PM
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economy in August saw positive moves despite the tremendously negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s socio-economic development and people’s daily life, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Friday.

Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
Vietnam triumphs in Tank Biathlon of 2020 Army Games
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army triumphed at the final race of tank crews of the second division in the Tank Biathlon event of the ongoing 2020 International Army Games in Russia yesterday.

Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Foreign Ministry and the UNDP held a seminar yesterday to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.

Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
Vietnam calls for global cooperation in COVID-19 control at G20 meeting
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh affirmed that global and regional solidarity, cooperation and coordination are essential to help the world overcome the COVID-19 crisis while addressing online G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader
HCM City needs strong determination to become a regional economic hub: top leader
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong asked the Party Committee of HCM City to show stronger determination to build the city into a key regional economic and financial hub in draft documents of the city’s Party Congress.

Many provinces have new leaders
Many provinces have new leaders
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

A number of provinces have elected new chairs for the 2015-2020 term.

Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
FEATUREicon  04/09/2020 

Some countries may say Vietnam chooses this or that side. But we affirm that we choose national benefits, the general principles of the UN Charter, and international law to build our stance.

Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status
Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung after Chung was prosecuted.

Vietnam progresses to final of Tank Biathlon 2020
Vietnam progresses to final of Tank Biathlon 2020
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The Vietnamese team finished in second during the semi-finals of the Tank Biathlon event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in Moscow and will therefore take on Tajikistan, Myanmar, and Laos in the final round on September 5.

Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  04/09/2020 

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country’s 75th National Day (September 2).

Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan
Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

The entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appeared brilliantly lit up by the Vietnamese national flag on the night of September 2.

Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
POLITICSicon  04/09/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​

New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named
New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to assign Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung as new Chairman of the Viet Nam National Mekong Committee (VNMC).

The 'special guest' and PM Abe's letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador
The 'special guest' and PM Abe's letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador
FEATUREicon  03/09/2020 

When Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid an official visit to Japan in September 2015, the Japanese Government and PM Abe personally gave a very respectful and cordial welcome, considering Mr. Trong as a "national guest".

Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day
Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

A national flag salute ceremony was held in front of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi capital on September 2 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 