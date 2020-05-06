Arrest warrant issued for Binh Dinh former official

The Investigation Police Agency in central Binh Dinh Province has issued an arrest warrant for Truong Hai An, a former official of the province, on charges of abuse of trust and property appropriation.

Police have issued an arrest warrant against Truong Hai An, former deputy director of Binh Dinh Province's Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. — VNA/VNS Photo

Major General Nguyen Ba Nhien, director of the provincial Police Department, said An, 46, residing in Quy Nhon City’s Nhon Phu Ward, had been deputy director of the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs since early October 2017.

An had faced legal proceedings for abuse of trust and property appropriation under the Penal Code in March.

Initial investigation showed that An managed to mobilise a large amount of money from local people, claiming he would spend the money for real estate investment projects in Quy Nhon City and would pay back the money interest.

However, he didn’t return the money as promised.

An and his family were nowhere to be found since last June.

In November 2018, An suddenly asked for two-month leave for medical treatment at HCM City’s Thong Nhat Hospital.

On suspicions over the absence, the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs verified the incident with the hospital and found that An only went for a health check-up on November 28 but didn’t stay for treatment.

In March 2019, he tendered his resignation, but it was refused. He asked to have one-month absence from work the following month.

In May 2019, he sent his letter of resignation to the provincial People’s Committee and didn’t show up at the office without the committee’s approval.

During this period of time, the department had received many petitions on An’s fraudulent behaviour, which was estimated to reach tens of billions of dong.

In September 2019, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Quoc Dung signed a disciplinary decision to dismiss An for his violations. VNS