21/07/2020 17:21:00 (GMT +7)
ASEAN+3 discusses COVID-19 response plans

21/07/2020    16:15 GMT+7

China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) affirmed their support for ASEAN’s initiatives in promoting co-operation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at an online meeting of ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting on Monday.

ASEAN+3 discusses COVID-19 response plans

An online meeting of ASEAN+3 Senior Officials’ Meeting was chaired by Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Viet Nam on Monday.

The RoK pledged to allocate US$1 million for ASEAN’s fund on COVID-19 response.

Japan will continue to support ASEAN to establish a regional centre for disease control and response. China committed to support ASEAN countries through programmes to strengthen preventive medicine capacity.

Chairing the online meeting, Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Việt Nam said “Today ASEAN+3 has proven its value and relevance as we work together to respond to COVID-19.

“The challenges posed by COVID-19 requires us to double our efforts to sustain regional economic integration and activities in order to restore normal flow of trade and investment, resume disruption of regional supply chains and keep our markets open,” he said.

He called for ASEAN, China, Japan and the RoK to further strengthen co-operation to effectively contain and control the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigating its impacts and promoting sustainable development.

 

ASEAN leaders also suggested China, Japan and the RoK enhance co-ordination in the research and production of vaccines against COVID-19, as well as in regional common efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Dũng shared orientations to promoting ASEAN+3 in the near future, highlighting a need to step up regional connectivity, tap achievements in digital technology in regional economic recovery, and improving the regional capacity to response to emerging challenges.

He also made known Viet Nam’s proposal to issue an declaration of leaders at the 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit on improving economic-financial resilience amid emerging challenges.

On regional and global issues of mutual concern, ASEAN+3 countries shared the importance of maintaining dialogues and co-operation, building trust, upholding international law, forming and sharing the standards of conduct in relations with nations so as to maintain a regional environment of peace and stability for prosperous development.

Participants committed to promoting regional economic linkage and striving to complete the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as scheduled.

In the evening on the same day, Dũng chaired a meeting of senior officials from 18 countries attending the East Asia Summit. — VNS

 
 

