Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/04/2020 02:00:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students

 
 
05/04/2020    00:49 GMT+7

Ten ambassadors of ASEAN members states to Australia on April 1 sent a letter expressing wish that Australia would offer appropriate physical and material support to international students, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students hinh anh 1

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison

The letter was sent to the Minister for Education, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Australia-ASEAN Joint Cooperation Committee, and the ministers for education, skills and employment of six states and two territories of Australia.

Opening the letter, the ambassadors expressed their solidarity with Australia and believed that working together, all will weather the existing difficulties.

 

They hoped that the Australian government, ministries and agencies concerned will consider several flexible regulations to not only meet important demands but also offer suitable measures to international students coming from the ASEAN countries after the crisis.

The ambassadors pledged to work closely with authorities, federal officials and administrations of Australian states, as well as directly contacted universities to readily provide necessary information if requested./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam has lodged an official complaint with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the former’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

Michael Atkinson: Trump fires intelligence chief involved in impeachment
Michael Atkinson: Trump fires intelligence chief involved in impeachment
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Intelligence chief Michael Atkinson first alerted Congress to a whistleblower complaint.

PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic
PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said though social lives have slowed down, those involved in COVID-19 prevention and control and administrations at all levels must speed up work and take more drastic actions to combat the pandemic.

PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat
PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 3 afternoon held phone talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field.

COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia
COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 3 handed over medical equipment worth $304,000 as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks
Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The US president says he does not want to be seen in one, despite Centers for Disease Control guidance.

British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens
British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The British Embassy in Vietnam said on April 3 that amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, it is working closely with the Vietnamese authorities to provide consular support for affected UK citizens.

Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat
Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the importance of international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight during the third phone talks with leaders of the ministries of foreign affairs

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on April 2, discussing cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19
RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on April 2 it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

The Government will take more drastic actions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next one month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while concluding the government's regular meeting for March on April 1.

Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm
Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Capt Brett Crozier had pleaded for quarantine to prevent deaths aboard a US aircraft carrier.

US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The announcement came a week after the US accused Venezuela's leader of "narco-terrorism".

EU court rules against three states over refugees
EU court rules against three states over refugees
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic broke EU law by rejecting refugees, the top EU court says.

ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.

PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has made efforts to ensure that social welfare for the public is maintained, especially for the poor and the unemployed, amid the challenges posed by COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

The US Government has provided about 18.3 million USD in emergency medical and humanitarian assistance for ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, since the COVID-19 outbreak, said the US Embassy in Vietnam on April 1.

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.

New policies, penalties come into effect in April
New policies, penalties come into effect in April
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

A range of new policies will come into effect this month, including fines of up to VNĐ100 million (US$4,192) for business owners who fail to pay their employees.

US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador
US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

The US will stand together with Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in a clip posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on March 31.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 