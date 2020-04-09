ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Special Summits on COVID-19 response to be held online

The ASEAN Special Summit and the ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 Response will be held online on April 14.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will preside over these summits as ASEAN Chair 2020.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam./. VNA

