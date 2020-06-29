ASEAN, Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia planned to join a special video conference on COVID-19 on June 30, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ASEAN and Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference (Illustrative image - Photo: vtv.vn)

In its statement released on June 29, the ministry said at the meeting, the ASEAN and Australian foreign ministers will share experiences and best practice on effective measures in responding to the pandemic.

They will also discuss ways to further strengthen partnership and cooperation between the bloc and Australia in all areas of mutual interests, in public health emergencies and post-pandemic economic recover.

The statement said the meeting will map out future direction for mutual cooperation amid a tough time of unprecedented global challenges caused by the health crisis.

Previously, the 36th ASEAN Summit chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc took place on June 26 in the form of a video conference, during which ASEAN member nations demonstrated strong commitment and cooperation to both effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerate socio-economic recovery in the region.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.VNA