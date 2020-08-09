Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/08/2020 18:58:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary

09/08/2020    18:49 GMT+7

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s Secretariat held a virtual ceremony on Saturday to mark the bloc’s 53rd founding anniversary under the theme “ASEAN 53: A Cohesive Journey to Recovery”.

Opening the event, ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi said that under Vietnam’s strong and able Chairmanship, ASEAN remained focused in undertaking important milestone exercises, as the region demonstrates commitment in its integration journey.

ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh

Noting that the region is gradually adapting to the ''new normal'', Dato Lim underpinned the significance for ASEAN to develop a robust, holistic and pragmatic post-pandemic recovery framework to mitigate socio-economic effects, while continuing to advance regional economic integration.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi rallied for all ASEAN member states to continue to work together in fighting the pandemic.

"ASEAN must always cooperate to maintain our regional peace and stability, and not to be dragged into the storm of geopolitical tension or being forced to choose sides," she said.

"Therefore, the region must stay ahead of the curve to maintain our centrality, maintain our relevance and be at the driving seat in turning rivalry into cooperation, distrust into strategic trust."

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh noted that over the past 53 years, ASEAN has many times shown its strength from solidarity and the capacity of recovery.

By embracing 10 member nations, ASEAN has turned Southeast Asia from a land of discord to a land of concord, from confrontation to cooperation, and from poverty to dynamic development, he said.

 

Minh noted that the ASEAN Community today has become a big family of six hundred and fifty millions people with a combined GDP of US$3 trillion and as a peaceful, stable and resilient region with dynamic, vibrant economies.

Turning the vision into actions, ASEAN has promoted the interest of nations as well as peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

Minh said the association is entering an important period. The new dynamism amid the geopolitical situation and emerging regional and global issues require the association to become more united and active for adaptation. Working together, all nations can overcome all challenges and move forward, he stated.

The Deputy PM believes all countries in the region should increase efforts to reinforce the Community, while staying positive and active in promoting the partnership between ASEAN and dialogue partners, and ensuring the regional architecture in which the open, transparent, inclusive and rule-based ASEAN plays the central role.

The year of 2020 also marks Vietnam’s 25 years of ASEAN membership, he noted, vowing that with the country’s commitments and experience in the past 25 years, Vietnam will make more active contributions to the association.

Under the chairmanship of Vietnam this year, ASEAN has applied measures for people’s health protection and economic recovery. The association has taken the pioneer role in regional efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, and reformed its operations, deepening its foreign relations, thus enhancing its international status, he said.

Minh said Vietnam will continue to work closely with neighbours and friends to build a strong and united ASEAN, one that is indispensable for peace and prosperity within the region and beyond, in line with ASEAN's principles and value of 'Think Community, Act Community'.

The online celebration was broadcast on ASEAN's website and social media platforms. Along with the official speeches, the online celebration featured congratulatory wishes from ASEAN citizens, ASEAN's external partners and special musical performances by the region's youth and a Thai-based social enterprise, C ASEAN Consonant.

VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam actively contributes to strengthening ASEAN solidarity
Vietnam actively contributes to strengthening ASEAN solidarity
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Since joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 25 years ago, Vietnam has rapidly integrated and deeply participated in all cooperation areas of ASEAN, 

PM Phuc's ASEAN Day Message: Think Community, Act Community
PM Phuc's ASEAN Day Message: Think Community, Act Community
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has rolled out a message on the occasion of the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week
NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

The 47th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi from August 10-12.

ASEAN's relations with partners develop strongly and practically: Official
ASEAN's relations with partners develop strongly and practically: Official
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Over the past 53 years, ASEAN's foreign relations have been expanded towards deeper and more practical orientations, helping to ensure peace, security, stability, cooperation and development

State Audit Office of Vietnam fulfills ASOSAI's chairmanship actively and responsibly
State Audit Office of Vietnam fulfills ASOSAI's chairmanship actively and responsibly
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) has been making great efforts in managing tasks and fulfilling its responsibilities as chairman of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) during the 2018-2021 term

Vietnamese missions abroad celebrate ASEAN’s founding anniversary
Vietnamese missions abroad celebrate ASEAN’s founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in its capacity as ASEAN Chair in New York hosted a virtual ceremony on August 7 to celebrate the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN (August 8).

Vietnamese embassy chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Bern
Vietnamese embassy chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Bern
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland has hosted a ceremony to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN and presided over the first meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) in its capacity as the chair of the committee.

ASEAN should stay cohesive and responsive in new normal period: Officials
ASEAN should stay cohesive and responsive in new normal period: Officials
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Under Vietnam’s chairmanship, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has effectively implemented cooperation and connectivity targets, 

ASEAN FMs’ statement on maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia
ASEAN FMs’ statement on maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers have issued a statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Following is the full text of the statement:

ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region
ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

During its 53 years of constant development, ASEAN has been affirming its position in the region and the world. 

Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador
Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

As rotating ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam has made great efforts to ensure the bloc’s cooperation activities take place in a timely manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, affirmed Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi.

Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat
Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam is ready to join other UN member states and sides involved in fighting terrorism and organised crime for peace and stability regionally and globally, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a virtual meeting today between Cabinet members and leaders of 12 cities and provinces that have reported COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.

Hanoi flag hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary
Hanoi flag hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

An ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 7 to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of the association and 25 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo held talks with his Philippine counterpart on August 6 to update the latter on recent changes in US policy on maritime claims in the East Sea, 

Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam called out China on a range of reports alleging China's illegal moves in the East Sea and the two archipelagos that Vietnam sees as its own.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting set for September
ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting set for September
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

As the ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam is completing preparations for the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings in September, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passes away
Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passes away
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Le Kha Phieu passed away in Hanoi on August 7 morning.

Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue
Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has emphasised the solidarity of ASEAN countries in solving disputes in the East Sea.

ASEAN – success story of regional cooperation
ASEAN – success story of regional cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

The 53-year history of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has proved that a united grouping with close linkages and combined national and regional interests will be able to maintain its central role.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 