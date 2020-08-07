Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/08/2020 09:34:57 (GMT +7)
ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region

08/08/2020    08:22 GMT+7

During its 53 years of constant development, ASEAN has been affirming its position in the region and the world. 

On the occasion of the Association’s founding anniversary (August 8), Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi has granted an interview to Vietnam News Agency on the development of ASEAN as well as Vietnam’s contributions to the bloc during its term as ASEAN’s rotating chair in 2020.

Looking back on the history of ASEAN since its foundation in 1967, Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi recalls the bloc’s constant development in all spheres, including socio-politics, economics and trading, contributing to peace and stability in the region and the world.

 

Commenting on Vietnam’s performance as the bloc’s rotating chair during the first half of this year, the Ambassador says despite upheavals on the world scale due to COVID-19 since March, most ASEAN’s processes have been conducted on time under Vietnam’s leadership.

He also voices opportunities and challenges facing ASEAN after 2025. Among which, one of the main challenges is maintaining regional peace and stability, according to the Ambassador./VNA

 
 

Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

As rotating ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam has made great efforts to ensure the bloc’s cooperation activities take place in a timely manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, affirmed Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi.

Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam is ready to join other UN member states and sides involved in fighting terrorism and organised crime for peace and stability regionally and globally, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a virtual meeting today between Cabinet members and leaders of 12 cities and provinces that have reported COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.

Hanoi flag hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

An ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 7 to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of the association and 25 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16 giờ trước 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo held talks with his Philippine counterpart on August 6 to update the latter on recent changes in US policy on maritime claims in the East Sea, 

Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam called out China on a range of reports alleging China's illegal moves in the East Sea and the two archipelagos that Vietnam sees as its own.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting set for September
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

As the ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam is completing preparations for the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings in September, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passes away
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Le Kha Phieu passed away in Hanoi on August 7 morning.

Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22 giờ trước 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has emphasised the solidarity of ASEAN countries in solving disputes in the East Sea.

ASEAN – success story of regional cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

The 53-year history of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has proved that a united grouping with close linkages and combined national and regional interests will be able to maintain its central role.

AIPA 41 to be held online in September
POLITICSicon  06/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Assembly has proposed organising the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) in the form of a teleconference at Hanoi’s International Convention Centre on September 8-10, 

ASEAN, US to strengthen capacity in response to new waves of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  06/08/2020 

ASEAN and the US agreed to strengthen capacity to cope with new waves of COVID-19 infection and minimise the pandemic’s impacts at the virtual 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue on Wednesday.

US reaffirms opposition to China’s unlawful claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  06/08/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on August 4 held a phone talk with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Erywan Yusof, 

Vietnamese Embassy seeks to protect citizens in Beirut after blasts
POLITICSicon  06/08/2020 

As soon as explosions hit Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on August 4, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt, which is concurrently in charge of Lebanon, 

Vietnam attends 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue
POLITICSicon  06/08/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, attended the 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue, which was held via video conference on August 5

Vietnam People's Navy grows strong
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

Following its first victories on August 2nd and 5th, 1964, the Vietnam People’s Navy has grown dramatically to become an astute military force.

One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

One Vietnamese citizen was injured in the explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut this morning that has so far claimed 78 lives and injured 4,000 people.

Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh holds phone talk with US Secretary of State
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 6 held a phone talk with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the Vietnam-US relations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on August 4 to discuss promoting bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and global forums.

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.

