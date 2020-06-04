Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 09:52:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers

 
 
05/06/2020    09:44 GMT+7

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh informed the press on the outcomes of two special virtual meetings of ASEAN on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic that Vietnam hosted on June 4, as Chair of the ASEAN in 2020.

ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers hinh anh 1

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh 

The Special ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM) and the Special ASEAN Plus Three Economic Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 response were held to implement the instructions of ASEAN leaders made in the Joint Statement of the Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on April 14.

Minister Anh said the two meetings have achieved important outcomes on cooperation to cope with and contain the pandemic in the region, contributing to the world’s COVID-19 fight.

The special AEM meeting looked into the possibility of establishing a public-private cooperation mechanism between the economic ministers and the business community in order to quickly address arising problems, thus creating the best possible conditions for trade and investment in the region.

The ministers reached consensus on ASEAN continuing to work closely together to maintain and work toward restoring supply chains in the region, making it the top priority in economic cooperation in the region in the time ahead.

They shared updates on the epidemic situation in ASEAN countries along with their prevention and control plans as well as ASEAN collaboration to minimize the negative impact of the pandemic on the population of each country and the region.

 

As Chair of ASEAN in 2020, Vietnam chaired and coordinated with other ASEAN members to build the Hanoi Plan of Action on strengthening ASEAN economic cooperation and enhancing supply chain connection to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regarding the special ASEAN Plus Three Economic Ministers’ Meeting, Minister Anh said ASEAN countries and the three partners of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea adopted a joint statement on mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the meeting reached high consensus on plans of action and orientations of cooperation in the time ahead to tackle the consequences of the pandemic and stem its spread while promoting economic development, leaving no country or community in ASEAN behind.

“The ministers affirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to develop complicatedly, and there are many forecasts that the pandemic is likely to return at the end of the year,” Anh said, adding that therefore, all ministers of ASEAN and ASEAN+3 agreed upon the highest goal of effectively fighting the pandemic while coordinating closely to restore the economy of their respective countries.

The countries concurred to focus on intra-bloc cooperation, create highly-competitive areas to attract investment, restructure their economies, develop open markets and limit both tariff and non-tariff measures, he said.

Minister Anh noted that the ministers also committed to not setting up any new technical barriers to facilitate economic recovery in the bloc./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN Economic Ministers pass Ha Noi Action Plan
ASEAN Economic Ministers pass Ha Noi Action Plan
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

ASEAN Economic Ministers have adopted the Ha Noi Action Plan to beef up economic linkages and supply chains within the bloc amidst the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16 giờ trước 

The move provides the legal rationale for naval and air operations.

Fresh policies take effect in June
Fresh policies take effect in June
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The new polices include regulations on coercive judgment enforcement against commercial juridical persons, customs supervision and inspection of goods in transit through ASEAN Customs Transit System, 

Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry
Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested relevant ministries to soon set the schedules for this year’s upcoming public holidays and school summer break to boost domestic travel demand.

Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals
Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The UN Security Council's Informal Working Group on International Tribunals convened its first meeting in 2020 yesterday under the chair of Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN and chairman of the group.

Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Several issues of public concern were mentioned during a press conference following the monthly Government meeting in Hanoi on June 2.

The 100-year wound that Hungary cannot forget
The 100-year wound that Hungary cannot forget
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Hungary lost two-thirds of its territory in the 1920 Trianon treaty and now aims to revive its past.

US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/06/2020 

The US is the fifth countries protesting China's claims in the East Sea.

Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project
Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnam will pay 95% of the value of the contract for the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project when the project is completed, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said at the Government’s regular press conference yesterday.

Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma
Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Eleven officials, including five in taxation and six in the customs have been suspended from work due to their involvement in an alleged bribery case at Japan’s Tenma Vietnam company, Government meeting.

Philippines suspends VFA termination with US
Philippines suspends VFA termination with US
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

The Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US, announced Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on June 2.

Cabinet debates Jan-May socio-economic performance
Cabinet debates Jan-May socio-economic performance
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presides over the Cabinet meeting Tuesday to debate socio-economic performance in the first five months.

Japan agrees to discuss travel re-connection with Vietnam
Japan agrees to discuss travel re-connection with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on June 1 agreed to conduct a discussion with the Vietnamese Government on considering the resumption of travel between the two countries.

NA Standing Committee discusses financial and budget policies for Hanoi
NA Standing Committee discusses financial and budget policies for Hanoi
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung presented a report on piloting some financial and budget mechanisms and policies, affirming the need to develop a resolution suitable to the city.

George Floyd death: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest
George Floyd death: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Protests and violence continue for a seventh night amid fury over a black man's killing by police.

National Assembly Standing Committee convenes for 45th session
National Assembly Standing Committee convenes for 45th session
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi played host to the opening of the 45th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on June 1, 

Ambassadors gather for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Hanoi
Ambassadors gather for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Malay marks the end of the month of Ramadhan and the beginning of the month of Syawal in the Islamic Calendar.

Prime Minister calls for enhancing efforts to root out fraud
Prime Minister calls for enhancing efforts to root out fraud
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Recent cases of fraud to misappropriate people’s property have caused public concern in sectors including finance, banking, real estate, multi-level trading and e-commerce, with cyber fraud in particular on the rise.

Vu Mao, innovator of Vietnam’s National Assembly, dies at 80
Vu Mao, innovator of Vietnam’s National Assembly, dies at 80
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Vu Mao, former chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Office, who was a key architect of the lawmaking body’s innovations, died at 1.39 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the age of 80.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talk with Singaporean counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talk with Singaporean counterpart
POLITICSicon  30/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 29 discussed on the phone with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong bilateral and regional cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 