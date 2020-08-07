Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting set for September

07/08/2020    10:58 GMT+7

As the ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam is completing preparations for the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings in September, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

In answer to questions from the media at a regular press conference on August 6 about the schedule for AMM-53 and related meetings, Hang said specific information will be provided in the near future.

 

Regarding the operation of ASEAN’s COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund and the bloc’s support for the Philippines after its President said the Government has no money to provide financial support to those affected by lockdown measures introduced to fight COVID-19, Hang said the fund operates in accordance with ASEAN's procedures and regulations, and member countries can seek to use it to serve their COVID-19 response in line with the criteria for use./. VNA

 
 

