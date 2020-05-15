Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/05/2020 15:00:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN fosters defence co-operation in response to pandemic

 
 
15/05/2020    14:52 GMT+7

ASEAN defence senior officials held a video conference on Friday to share experiences of ASEAN defence forces in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss future co-operation direction for disease response.

ASEAN fosters defence co-operation in response to pandemic
Vietnamese defence officials attend the video conference on Friday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Duong Giang

The leaders said that the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM) was a valuable opportunity for the bloc to share good practices which the defence establishments of ASEAN member states have contributed to their respective government’s effort in preventing and dealing with the pandemic. Through such exchange, ASEAN will be able to address future diseases more effectively.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the whole world and ASEAN member states are not an exception. As ASEAN Chair 2020 and also a country affected by COVID-19, Vietnam shares sympathy with ASEAN countries in terms of difficulties and losses during this period.

He appreciated ASEAN member states’ efforts in fighting the pandemic and believed ASEAN countries would soon push back the pandemic.

At the ASEAN Defence Retreat in February, the defence leaders agreed that in spite of the pandemic, the member states still commit to ASEAN defence co-operation within the planned framework.

In fact the ASEAN defence co-operation has become increasingly practical, especially in implementing joint statement of ASEAN defence ministers in COVID-19 prevention and control, Vinh said.

The Vietnamese National Defence Ministry highlighted that when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the ministry has proactively participated in the joint efforts of the Vietnamese Government in addressing the disease through various means such as using military barracks and units as the quarantine locations for people returning from overseas; participating in disinfection and detoxification in areas identified as outbreaks; research and production of test kits.

The ministry has also managed and supervised borders, border areas and co-operated with countries like Laos, Cambodia, China, Russia, Myanmar, Cuba to promote experience sharing and supporting each other in the fight against COVID-19.

 

Deputy Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh thanked ASEAN countries’ military forces for joint efforts with Vietnam to respond to the pandemic.

At the meeting, ASEAN defence leaders said that COVID-19 was not only a medical crisis but also a total crisis for humanity, potentially leading to geopolitical changes in the world as well as changes in international relations, especially among powers.

They agreed that it was necessary and timely for ASEAN to prepare scenarios and plans to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as unpredictable developments of the disease in the future.

Regarding diseases as a type of non-traditional security threats, they said other threats such as cyber security, water, food security continue to have complicated developments, posing risks on the lives, health and livelihoods of billions of people around the world.

Despite the threat from COVID-19, hotspots around the world continue to cause concern, which in turn makes the risk of conflict more prominent.

The East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) situation continues to have new and complicated developments. If the involved parties do not remain calm, exercise restraint and strengthen co-operation in order to resolve the disagreement, the tension could escalate and change the status quo, posing counter-productive threats to regional peace and stability, they said.  VNS

ASEAN countries prove effective cooperation in curbing COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister

ASEAN countries prove effective cooperation in curbing COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister

ASEAN entered 2020 with a lot of difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the initial success in curbing the spread of the disease in the region has proved effective intra-regional cooperation, 

ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat opens, adopts declaration on fighting COVID-19

ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat opens, adopts declaration on fighting COVID-19

The ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat) officially opened in Hanoi on Wednesday morning, under the chair of Vietnamese Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  5 giờ trước 

Amid the current regional and international context, Vietnam urges parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labour, employment
ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labour, employment
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Labour ministers from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had a video conference on May 14 to look into impacts of COVID-19 on labour and employment.

Vietnamese NA presents medical supplies to foreign parliaments
Vietnamese NA presents medical supplies to foreign parliaments
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

National Assembly (NA) General Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc, on behalf of the NA, presented gifts of medical supplies to international parliaments and inter-parliamentary organisations during ceremonies held from May 11-14.

Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed there is no basis to believe that a group of hackers related to Vietnam attacked some foreign websites to gain information.

Vietnam strives to well perform ASEAN Chairmanship: spokesperson
Vietnam strives to well perform ASEAN Chairmanship: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam is focusing on well performing the 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Party Central Committee’s 12th plenum concludes
Party Central Committee’s 12th plenum concludes
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The 12th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee (PCC) wrapped up in Hanoi on May 14 after four days of working. All agenda items were completed.

VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam hopes and stands ready to join hands with countries along the Mekong River to manage and use its water resources effectively and sustainably, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam supports UN peace plan for Yemen: Ambassador
Vietnam supports UN peace plan for Yemen: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam supports the United Nations (UN) three-point peace plan for Yemen, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, at an online meeting of the UN Security Council on May 14.

Vietnam believes world will soon put pandemic under control: spokeswoman
Vietnam believes world will soon put pandemic under control: spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam recently held unofficial phone discussions with the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand to look into post-COVID-19 cooperation and economic recovery, 

President Ho Chi Minh: From Nha Rong Wharf to historic Ba Dinh Square
President Ho Chi Minh: From Nha Rong Wharf to historic Ba Dinh Square
PHOTOSicon  7 giờ trước 

On June 5, 1911, from Saigon port, Nguyen Tat Thanh set foot on a journey abroad in the ship Admiral Latouche Treville to France, beginning his journey for national salvation.

Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association opposes China's unilateral actions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22 giờ trước 

President of the Belgium-Vietnam Friendship Association Pierre Grega has voiced the association's support for Vietnam as China has increasingly undertaken unilateral actions in the East Sea.

ASEAN, Mexico exchange experience in COVID-19 response
ASEAN, Mexico exchange experience in COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  14/05/2020 

Ambassadors and chargé d'affaires of ASEAN countries in Mexico, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, on May 13 had an online exchange with Director General for Asia-Pacific

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends state funeral of former Lao PM
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends state funeral of former Lao PM
POLITICSicon  14/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 13 led a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese Party and State to attend the state funeral of former Politburo member, former Prime Minister of Laos 

UNSC lauds Lebanon for overcoming difficulties
UNSC lauds Lebanon for overcoming difficulties
POLITICSicon  14/05/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the United Nations, has expressed support for the Lebanese government’s comprehensive measures to meet people’s aspirations.

President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on int’l solidarity
President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on int’l solidarity
PHOTOSicon  14/05/2020 

Throughout his revolutionary life dedicated to national liberation and human liberation, President Ho Chi Minh confirmed the message of international friendship and solidarity.

Ho Chi Minh – a role model in practice of Patriotic Emulation
Ho Chi Minh – a role model in practice of Patriotic Emulation
PHOTOSicon  13/05/2020 

On June 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh issued an appeal for patriotic emulation.

Public services on national portal to support 4 million people
Public services on national portal to support 4 million people
POLITICSicon  13/05/2020 

Six public services to assist people and enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic were launched on the national public service portal on May 12, according to the Government Office.

Vietnam opposes use of chemical weapons
Vietnam opposes use of chemical weapons
POLITICSicon  13/05/2020 

The Vietnamese diplomat asserted Vietnam’s support for the full implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and activities of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in line with the convention.

Vietnam calls on countries to continue supporting Iraq
Vietnam calls on countries to continue supporting Iraq
POLITICSicon  13/05/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, has called on countries in and outside the region and international organisations to continue supporting Iraq.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 