ASEAN, Mexico exchange experience in COVID-19 response

Ambassadors and chargé d'affaires of ASEAN countries in Mexico, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, on May 13 had an online exchange with Director General for Asia-Pacific

at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs Claudia Franco Hijuelos about the COVID-19 fight in Southeast Asia and Mexico.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong

They also talked about the possibility of organising diplomatic activities after Mexico lifts lockdown measures at the end of May.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hoai Duong briefed partipicants of the outcomes of the special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 summits on COVID-19 response under the chair of Vietnam – the ASEAN Chair 2020, as well as updated the COVID-19 stiuation in the country and its motto of “fighting the pandemic as if fighting the enemy.”

He said with a high sense of community, the involvememt of the whole political system and the trust of people in Party and State leadership and direction, Vietnam has basically pushed back the pandemic and become an example in the fight.

Touching upon the sound traditional friendship between Vietnam and Mexico, the ambassador said the National Assembly of Vietnam will present 20,000 face masks to help Mexican people overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

He also pointed to China’s illegal actions in the East Sea in recent time.

Hijuelos affirmed that Mexico attaches great importance to its relations with the ASEAN and highly appreciates the central role of the bloc in the region.

Mexico wants to strengthen coordination with the 10-member grouping in coping with the complicated developments of COVID-19, she said.

The official also voiced her desire to promote solidarity and collaboration between Mexico and ASEAN member states in all realms, from diplomacy and economy-trade to cultural exchanges.

She thanked the Vietnamese parliament for showing faithful solidarity and friendship with the Mexican people during this difficult time and on the occasion of celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties (May 19, 1975)./.VNA