ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework

14/07/2020    22:15 GMT+7

An online inter-sectoral discussion on building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN was held on July 14 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.

ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework hinh anh 1

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung at the event (Photo: VNA)

Attending the event were ASEAN senior officials and three Deputy Secretary Generals in charge of the ASEAN Political-Security, Economic and Socio-Cultural Communities.

Speaking at the event, Dung said the recovery plan should ensure benefiting the public, businesses, localities and governments as all of them have been hit by COVID-19.

He called for the greatest efforts to help the people overcome difficulties in the spirit of a people-oriented and people-centred ASEAN Community.

Dung suggested that countries should enhance policy and measure coordination to support workers and ensure jobs, as well as offer social assistance to the unemployed and the elderly, facilitate children’s access to education and protect immigrant workers.

 

The Deputy FM urged listening to businesses’ aspirations, particularly those of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in hard-hit sectors such as tourism, aviation, services and garment. He proposed providing national and regional relief packages to boost intra-bloc trade and investment and ensure the supply chain.

For localities, he suggested improving their capacity of supplying medical and key public services to switch to new normal situation.

He also recommended ensuring the ASEAN Community’s common approach to recovery, increasing the sharing of experience and information about orientations to recovery, while maintaining epidemic control.

Participants pledged to work closely with the ASEAN Chair in 2020, ASEAN bodies and the Secretariat to complete the framework in an inclusive, scientific and effective manner.

The draft comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN is scheduled to be submitted to regional leaders at the 37th ASEAN Summit in November 2020./.VNA

 
 

ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens
ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

ASEAN should prioritise the enhancement of connectivity, sustainable and inclusive development, and the improvement of its role in sub-region cooperation, including Mekong collaboration, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance
NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a report collecting feedback on the draft Law on International Treaties, and the issuance of a Decree on micro-insurance of socio-political organisations at its 46th session yesterday.

Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners
Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

2020 marks 25 years of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations. Though not really a long time it may seem, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties was significance to both countries. 

Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations
US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

US Senator for Colorado Cory Gardner on July 12 (Washington time) released a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of normalised relations between the US and Vietnam.

US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12 giờ trước 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo affirmed on July 13 that China’s claims to offshore resources across most of the East Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.

Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam has made big strides in developing its e-government in service of enterprises and the public.

Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
Addressing war aftermaths – bright spot in Vietnam-US relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The Vietnam-US cooperation in addressing war aftermaths is considered a bright spot in bilateral relations, which have reaped remarkable achievements in many aspects.

HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The Investigation Police Agency had started legal proceedings against five defendants involving in a law violation case in the State-owned Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri), the Ministry of Public Security announced on July 11.

Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

The US president previously said he could not see himself wearing a mask in public.

Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
Vietnam shares ASEAN’s experience at UN Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The key to prevent and counter the threats of terrorism lies in addressing the root causes of terrorism, including unemployment, injustices, inequities, discrimination, marginalisation and unresolved conflicts, 

NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13
NA Standing Committee to convene 46th meeting on July 13
POLITICSicon  12/07/2020 

The 46th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi on July 13-14.

Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse
Former trade minister to be prosecuted for State asset misuse
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has decided to prosecute former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang on charges of violating regulations over the management and use of State assets,

US Congress introduces resolutions marking 25 years of ties with Vietnam
US Congress introduces resolutions marking 25 years of ties with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Two resolutions were recently introduced by subcommittee leaders of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties (July 12).

What does the future hold for relations between Vietnam and US?
What does the future hold for relations between Vietnam and US?
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

As the 25th anniversary of US-Vietnam diplomatic ties draws near, Professor H. Bruce Franklin, shared his thoughts about US- Vietnam relations with VNS.

Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
Looking back on 25 years of Vietnam-US relations: The role of US Senators
FEATUREicon  11/07/2020 

What Vietnam and the US have done is the result of a long process with persistent efforts by both sides to overcome major obstacles. 

In photos: Vietnam becomes ASEAN’s 7th member
In photos: Vietnam becomes ASEAN’s 7th member
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, led by Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam, attends a ceremony to officially recognise Vietnam as a member of ASEAN in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on July 28, 1995.

Vietnam’s first ambassador to US believes in bright future for bilateral ties
Vietnam’s first ambassador to US believes in bright future for bilateral ties
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam-US relations now and 25 years ago are “like night and day” and will continue to flourish in the future, according to the first Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, Le Van Bang.

Secretary of State Pompeo’s statement on 25th anniversary of VN-US diplomatic relations
Secretary of State Pompeo’s statement on 25th anniversary of VN-US diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has issued a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States (1995-2020), according to the US Embassy in Vietnam.

PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately
PM orders repatriating Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea immediately
POLITICSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnamese labourers in Equatorial Guinea must be brought home immediately, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested at working session with the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hanoi on July 10.

