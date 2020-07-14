ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework

An online inter-sectoral discussion on building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN was held on July 14 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung at the event (Photo: VNA)

Attending the event were ASEAN senior officials and three Deputy Secretary Generals in charge of the ASEAN Political-Security, Economic and Socio-Cultural Communities.

Speaking at the event, Dung said the recovery plan should ensure benefiting the public, businesses, localities and governments as all of them have been hit by COVID-19.

He called for the greatest efforts to help the people overcome difficulties in the spirit of a people-oriented and people-centred ASEAN Community.

Dung suggested that countries should enhance policy and measure coordination to support workers and ensure jobs, as well as offer social assistance to the unemployed and the elderly, facilitate children’s access to education and protect immigrant workers.

The Deputy FM urged listening to businesses’ aspirations, particularly those of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in hard-hit sectors such as tourism, aviation, services and garment. He proposed providing national and regional relief packages to boost intra-bloc trade and investment and ensure the supply chain.

For localities, he suggested improving their capacity of supplying medical and key public services to switch to new normal situation.

He also recommended ensuring the ASEAN Community’s common approach to recovery, increasing the sharing of experience and information about orientations to recovery, while maintaining epidemic control.

Participants pledged to work closely with the ASEAN Chair in 2020, ASEAN bodies and the Secretariat to complete the framework in an inclusive, scientific and effective manner.

The draft comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN is scheduled to be submitted to regional leaders at the 37th ASEAN Summit in November 2020./.VNA