Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/08/2020 12:15:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue

27/08/2020    11:06 GMT+7

The 24th dialogue between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held via video conference on August 26.

ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue hinh anh 1

Delegates join the online dialogue (Photo: VNA)

The two sides agreed to continue effectively implementing the ASEAN-Korea Action Plan, promote cooperation in preventing and mitigating the impact of COVID-19, boost economic recovery, and enhance cooperation in priority areas such as marine, trade, investment, connectivity, micro, small and medium enterprise development, energy and food security, cultural exchanges, people-to-people exchanges, natural disaster prevention, and climate change adaptation.

ASEAN member states consider the RoK a long-standing and close partner of the bloc and have recognised its cooperation and active support for efforts building the ASEAN Community.

They also welcomed the RoK doubling its financial contribution to the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund from 7 million USD to 14 million USD, and thanked the country for donating 1 million USD to the ASEAN Fund in response to COVID-19, presenting a package of medical equipment and supplies worth 5 million USD, providing postgraduate scholarships worth 8 million USD to ASEAN countries, and making available 6 million USD for implementing people-to-people exchanges.

The RoK, meanwhile, affirmed it will beef up cooperation with ASEAN through the 10-million USD COVID-19 rapid response programme as well as strengthen coordination with the bloc in studying and developing vaccines and medicines.

It also pledged to support ASEAN in developing its digital economy and overcoming the economic impact of the pandemic.

In regard to the regional and international situation, the two sides agreed to work closely in promoting dialogue, building trust, and contributing to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region.

They urged stakeholders to resume dialogue, fully implement resolutions from the UN Security Council and agreements, promote cooperation, and maintain peace, stability, and denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula.

 

The RoK supports ASEAN’s stance on and emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, respecting international law, and addressing any disputes via peaceful means and international law.

Representing Vietnam which is the Chair of ASEAN 2020, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, highlighted ASEAN’s efforts and solidarity in a “cohesive and responsive” spirit to overcome the difficulties posed by the global pandemic.

ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue hinh anh 2

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung (Photo: VNA)

He spoke highly of the RoK’s role in coordinating with China and Japan to successfully host the special ASEAN Plus 3 Summit on COVID-19 response.

The diplomat called on the RoK to actively support the ASEAN Fund for COVID-19 response and the ASEAN regional emergency medical material reserve.

He affirmed that ASEAN will continue promoting relations with its partners, including the RoK, in a spirit of mutual trust and respect, win-win cooperation, and respect for law, and will join hands to maintain peace, security, centrality, and stability in Southeast Asia.

The 10 ASEAN member countries are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty
Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

A representative from the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN has called for full respect to Iraq's political independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; 

ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee held an online consultation with dialogue partners and other partners on August 26 under the chair of Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s delegation to ASEAN.

China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20 giờ trước 

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.

Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talked to the press about the ASEAN’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan on the sidelines of the 52nd meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, has urged the international community to increase its humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, 

Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnam strongly condemns the terrorist bombings in Jolo town, Sulu province, the Philippines, on August 24, which killed and injured many people, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25.

Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting
Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 25 co-chaired the 17th Meeting 

Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020
Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnamese team put in a strong performance during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum which is currently underway in Moscow, Russia.

Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games
Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam finished second in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon”, held at the Alabino military training ground in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, at the ongoing International Army Games 2020.

Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism
Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam condemns terrorism in any form, and calls on all countries to strengthen cooperation, share information on border management and control all risks of terrorist attacks and financing, 

Vietnamese PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting
Vietnamese PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting on August 24, together with high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020
Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received acclaim for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow, Russia on Sunday.

First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  24/08/2020 

Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
POLITICSicon  23/08/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing
Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 23 co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
POLITICSicon  22/08/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit
VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit
POLITICSicon  22/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Summit, which is due to be held online on August 24, at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.

Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 21 said that the Foreign Ministers of Vietnam and China will co-chair activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the land border treaty.

Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on August 20 left for the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Russia.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 