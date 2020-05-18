Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
ASEAN senior officials meet online

 
 
19/05/2020    10:45 GMT+7

The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) at the Deputy Foreign Ministerial level was held on Monday online with Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam ASEAN SOM, in attendance.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam ASEAN SOM at the Monday teleconference. 

The Vietnamese diplomat briefed the meeting on the implementation results from the Special ASEAN Summit and Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 (with China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) on April 14.

He proposed focusing on the implementation of four major points agreed at these gatherings: establishing a COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund and regional reserve warehouses of medical supplies, developing standard procedures in response to emergency public medical conditions, and setting post-COVID-19 recovery plans.

Regarding the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings slated for June, Dung said Vietnam was stepping up preparations with attention being paid to ensure the highest security and safety for delegates.

He called for close coordination from other ASEAN members in the preparation work to ensure success.

 

Other ASEAN member countries lauded Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship for its efforts and achievements so far this year, especially the country’s response to the pandemic.

They affirmed their support for the enhancement of the realisation of the major results of the Special ASEAN Summit and Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 proposed by Vietnam, and committed to continued coordination with Vietnam to complete ASEAN priorities under the set roadmap.

The countries said they believed that the 36th ASEAN Summit would be a success and pledged to join hands with Vietnam to make preparations.

Following the ASEAN senior officials meeting will be the 32nd ASEAN-Australia Forum co-chaired by Malaysia and Australia. — VNS

 
 

.
