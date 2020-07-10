Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/07/2020 16:46:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration

10/07/2020    16:43 GMT+7

The Ambassadors to Ukraine of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia held a working session on July 9 with the host country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss measures to boost cooperation between ASEAN with the Eastern European country.

ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration

Ambassadors to Ukraine of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia hold working session with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Both host and guests agreed that ASEAN-Ukraine relations have yet to meet bilateral potential, with trade, investment, and tourism exchanges remaining limited.

Minister Kuleba reaffirmed his country’s stance of giving priority to the Asia-Pacific region, including ASEAN, in its foreign policy, so as to foster multi-faceted collaboration, especially in the economic field.

The ambassadors suggested stepping up exchanges of all-level delegations, establishing an ASEAN Committee in Ukraine, negotiating over the signing of a visa exemption agreement, opening a direct air route connecting Kiev with the capital of an ASEAN member state, and promoting cooperation in culture, education, and sports.

Kuleba agreed with the initiative to set up the ASEAN Committee in Ukraine and proposed setting up an ASEAN Centre at a major university in Kiev to disseminate information about ASEAN.

 

He will prioritise Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia in his ASEAN tour at the end of the year.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Anh Tuan suggested the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry help speed up the organisation of a political consultation between the two countries, the 15th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, and the 17th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Military Technical Cooperation.

On July 8, Ambassador Tuan also worked with Malaysian Ambassador Raja Reza Raja Zaib Shah and Indonesian Ambassador H.Yuddy Chrisnandi to discuss a plan to organise “ASEAN Day” in Kiev on August 8 at the Malaysian Embassy.

On July 3, the Vietnamese Embassy also held an online discussion on Vietnam’s economic policies and the post-pandemic prospects for Vietnam-Ukraine economic relations./.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam joins virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting
Vietnam joins virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) joined the virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) on July 9.

VN, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation
VN, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Canada’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan on Thursday co-chaired the 2nd Vietnam-Canada political consultation 

UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate change
UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate change
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) looked into the rights of people with disabilities in the context of climate change during its 44th session in Geneva on July 8.

RoK Ambassador to Vietnam proposes resuming people-to-people exchanges after COVID-19
RoK Ambassador to Vietnam proposes resuming people-to-people exchanges after COVID-19
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) should normalise people-to-people exchanges as soon as possible after suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and collaborate to offer support to businesses affected by disrupted production,

Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system
Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam expects that Japan will continue to play a leading role in strengthening the multilateral trading system, facilitating trade and investment, and contributing to regional and global development and prosperity, 

Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talks
Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and PM Hun Sen discussed issues regarding the relations between the two nations during their phone talks on July 9.

Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit
Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The Vietnam-US relationship has experienced its ups and downs but has overcome a tumultuous past and moved towards a future of cooperation for the sake of both countries.

Government report-information system to be launched next month
Government report-information system to be launched next month
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

A government report information system will be launched on August 15, heard a meeting chaired by Minister and Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung and held in Hanoi on July 8.

National security law: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty
National security law: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

China's new national security law "undermines" Hong Kong's current freedoms says Canberra.

US Supreme Court to rule on revealing Trump tax returns
US Supreme Court to rule on revealing Trump tax returns
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The court will test claims from President Trump's lawyers he enjoys total immunity while in office.

US think tank to hold conference on Vietnam – US relations
US think tank to hold conference on Vietnam – US relations
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The Stimson Center, a US-based nonpartisan policy research center, has scheduled an online conference titled “The U.S. – Vietnam Relationship and War Legacies: 25 Years into Normalization” on July 15.

Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime
Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI)

Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official
Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Defence cooperation plays a significant role in settling regional security matters, especially in the context of COVID-19, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said

Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted
Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam called for the implementation of commitments made at the Berlin Conference on Libya last January to be promoted at an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 8.

Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on Tuesday decided to issue disciplinary measures against two senior officials for serious violations in financial management and lifestyle. 

Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Council on Tuesday approved resolutions on projects on land reclamation in 2020 and on revising the land use plan in 2020.

Vietnam, US boost defence ties
Vietnam, US boost defence ties
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Vietnam- US comprehensive partnership has flourished in all spheres over the past years, including security and national defence.

Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

Head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy highlighted the basic principles of peacekeeping operations and the primary role of host countries in protecting and promoting human rights

Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

Vietnam hopes countries will co-operate to successfully implement ASEAN military and defence activities amidst the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnam always pays attention to and prioritises protecting children's rights in armed conflicts, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 