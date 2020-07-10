ASEAN, Ukraine heighten multi-faceted collaboration

The Ambassadors to Ukraine of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia held a working session on July 9 with the host country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss measures to boost cooperation between ASEAN with the Eastern European country.

Ambassadors to Ukraine of Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia hold working session with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Both host and guests agreed that ASEAN-Ukraine relations have yet to meet bilateral potential, with trade, investment, and tourism exchanges remaining limited.

Minister Kuleba reaffirmed his country’s stance of giving priority to the Asia-Pacific region, including ASEAN, in its foreign policy, so as to foster multi-faceted collaboration, especially in the economic field.

The ambassadors suggested stepping up exchanges of all-level delegations, establishing an ASEAN Committee in Ukraine, negotiating over the signing of a visa exemption agreement, opening a direct air route connecting Kiev with the capital of an ASEAN member state, and promoting cooperation in culture, education, and sports.

Kuleba agreed with the initiative to set up the ASEAN Committee in Ukraine and proposed setting up an ASEAN Centre at a major university in Kiev to disseminate information about ASEAN.

He will prioritise Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia in his ASEAN tour at the end of the year.

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Anh Tuan suggested the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry help speed up the organisation of a political consultation between the two countries, the 15th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, and the 17th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on Military Technical Cooperation.

On July 8, Ambassador Tuan also worked with Malaysian Ambassador Raja Reza Raja Zaib Shah and Indonesian Ambassador H.Yuddy Chrisnandi to discuss a plan to organise “ASEAN Day” in Kiev on August 8 at the Malaysian Embassy.

On July 3, the Vietnamese Embassy also held an online discussion on Vietnam’s economic policies and the post-pandemic prospects for Vietnam-Ukraine economic relations./.